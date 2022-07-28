Built to Spill's Doug Martsch loves music more than ever

Built to Spill is one of the great bands to come out of the 1990s. Mastermind Doug Martsch’s fragile tenor pierces through fuzzy distortion, a labyrinth of guitar jangles and abrupt chord shifts. His obscure poetry means many different things to many different people, articulating the malaise of Gen X with a sincerity his apathetic peers never sought to—or never could—replicate.
Too nuanced to be grunge, too esoteric to be alternative, he paved his own way, putting Idaho on the indie rock map in the process.
On Saturday, July 30, Martsch and company will bring Built to Spill to Stanley for the Sawtooth Valley Gathering. The music festival runs July 28-31 at Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park for a weekend of Americana jams and camping. Other headliners include Fruition, Watchhouse and Dumpstaphunk. The Express caught up with Martsch this week to get his take on his craft, his band and growing up in Idaho’s music scene.
IME: Have you spent much time in Stanley?
DM: No, I haven’t. I’ve lived in Idaho a long time, but I’ve never been much of an outdoor person. I’ve just been busy and never really camped much.
IME: How has Idaho shaped you as an artist?
DM: When I was a teenager in the 80s, there was a pretty vibrant punk rock scene going on in Boise and Twin Falls. There was stuff to do but there wasn’t a ton to do. We were in the middle of nowhere with rednecks, [so] doing something cool seemed extra cool. Maybe if we were in New York or LA doing cool stuff would just be what everyone does. It just seemed special when something cool happened in Idaho.
IME: What does performing in a trio allow you to do?
DM: I know what I’m doing is going to translate, it’s going to be heard. When there’s three guitars, you never really know what the mix is going to be like. So it’s hard to understand the dynamics of what’s actually happening for the audience. With a three-piece, I know everything I play on guitar is going to come through.
IME: Why has the lineup for Built to Spill changed so much over the years?
DM: The main thing is to keep it fresh musically and personally. When you do something for a long time—no matter how fun it is—you just get burned out on it. That happens with musicians all the time. Switching it up every now and then, you get some people in that are excited to be doing it, that aren’t tired of it. It’s funner for me than other people in the band because it’s my songs ... All the people I play with are creative people who have their own music they want to pursue. There’s only so much time you can spend working on someone else’s vision.
IME: What have you learned playing the same songs with different people?
DM: Every bass player, every drummer, every guitar player has a little bit different thing going on even if they’re trying to play the same songs—there’s just little subtle differences. It’s the delicate thing of trusting the people I work with. Most of the people just do their own thing or figure out the old songs and I just come in and give them little bits and pieces of things I think make it Built to Spill. I can’t really quite put my finger on it. But, mostly, Built to Spill is about collaboration. It’s about playing with other people and their ideas. I couldn’t do this alone.
IME: You’re about to take off for a seven-week tour. How do you prepare?
DM: There’s just a lot of logistics. I manage the band or we kind of manage ourselves. Getting merchandise together, getting the bus figured out, getting everyone in town together, airplanes, just a bunch of that kind of crap that has to get figured out and there’s no time to think about anything else.
Then you just show up and start playing. The first few shows, you’re always trying to figure stuff out, figure your pedals out and just remember the words, remember the chords ... I like those shows where everyone’s playing by the seat of their pants. I like the weird mistakes we make when we’re first getting started. I think it has a cool energy to it when we’re not so confident.
Then you get confident and it gets good. Then it kind of ebbs and flows. Maybe, by the end of the tour, we’re a little burnt out and it suffers in some way because of that. But, that’s not always the case. Sometimes we end strong.
IME: Do you prefer the studio or the live show?
DM: I definitely prefer the live show. I love playing live. I think it’s really fun. I like the interaction with the crowd. I like being able to ...[mess] up and it doesn’t matter, just move on. The studio is a lot of pressure.
IME: What’s your favorite guitar to play on tour?
DM: I just play the same guitar—a Fender Stratocaster. It’s a late 80s, early 90s guitar I just happened to buy. I had one I played for years and played on all the records. A few years ago I found another one. I mostly play the newer one I bought but I have the other one as a backup.
There’s no reason for it. It’s just the guitar I happened to get so I’m used to it and used to its tone and how it interacts with the pedals, like the gain stage of my pre amp, distortion and things that I use. I’m just used to it. I don’t really know enough about guitars to say anything else about it.
IME: Who are some guitar players that influenced you?
DM: Scott Schmaljohn in Treepeople taught me scales and how to play solos. Brett Nelson played in Built to Spill—I love his style so much. There are some other people like J. Mascis [of Dinosaur Jr.]. Thurston Moore [of Sonic Youth] is an influence, too, more the physicality of playing, not so much about notes ... but using the guitar and getting weird sounds out of it and moving your hands in weird ways.
I can be influenced by anyone. I love listening to just about anyone who’s any good at guitar.
IME: You made ‘Perfect From Now On’ with the intention of making a perfect record. What do you think is a perfect record?
That can mean so many different things ... “You’re Living All Over Me” by Dinosaur Jr., “Doolittle” [by the Pixies]. Those are a few examples, but there are more albums that I love start to finish every moment of.
IME: What’s a song you’ve discovered recently and fell in love with?
DM: I listen to all sorts of music these days. Let me take a quick look at my Spotify and see if anything jumps out at me. How about the song “Khalla my friend” Amanav?
IME: Does working in music interfere with enjoying it as a fan?
DM: It might have at some point in my life. You have to spend so much time listening to your own music just to work on it, not listening to other music to stay focused. But, it’s been a long time since I’ve felt anything like that. I like music more than ever. I love seeing bands play more than ever. I’m a bigger music fan than I’ve ever been.
IME: Do you ever listen to your own music for fun?
DM: Nope. It’s been a long time since it’s been fun to listen to my own music. When I first finish an album or a song, there’s a moment when I can give it a listen. But even then, it’s still work. You’re listening to make sure everything’s in the right place.
If I go back and listen to old things, it’s been 20 years or more since that was any fun for me. Every once in awhile I’ll find some weird old demo or something and get a kick out of it, but not much any more.
IME: Over the past 30 years, how have you seen the music industry change?
DM: The main thing is now there’s all this streaming instead of people buying stuff. To me, that’s great—I think it’s incredible that everyone has access to every record. I wish the streaming services would do a better job. They could make things a lot radder, just the way everything is set up, the information they offer you, the ease of use, making playlists. I think it’s pretty s----y the way they have it. They don’t put much research into their user interface.
They could probably pay the artists a little better. Although, really, the record companies didn’t pay the artists very well, either. The record companies gouged the consumers more than the streaming services do. For the listener, the streaming services are a better deal. For the artist, they are only slightly worse than the record labels. That’s my opinion about it.
But, I think having all this music without having to buy it is unbelievable. I think it’s the greatest.
IME: Do you have any hobbies or creative outlets outside music?
DM: I don’t think so. I play basketball. I shoot around a little bit now, I can’t really play anymore. Every once in awhile I’ll go through a little period where I draw. I drew a lot when I was growing up before I played music.
But, really, I’m pretty busy with the management part of the band and just managing being alive. Just like everybody, there’s so much stuff to do—doing the dishes, cooking your food and eating it, taking a bath. [Laughs] The days just fly by for me. There’s not much time to do anything.
I follow the news a little bit, so that takes up my time to differing degrees. My hobby lately has been the January 6 hearings. Otherwise, not really.
IME: Are you working on any new music?
DM: Sort of. I haven’t been too inspired or excited about the things I’ve been doing, but I still try to keep working on it. There’s probably enough songs spinning around to make another record, but half of them don’t have any lyrics. I work on stuff then I get frustrated and don’t work on them as much as I should. We’ll try to make another record sometime. ￼
