Built to Spill's Doug Martsch loves music more than ever

Indie rock band Built to Spill will perform in Stanley this weekend.

Built to Spill is one of the great bands to come out of the 1990s. Mastermind Doug Martsch’s fragile tenor pierces through fuzzy distortion, a labyrinth of guitar jangles and abrupt chord shifts. His obscure poetry means many different things to many different people, articulating the malaise of Gen X with a sincerity his apathetic peers never sought to—or never could—replicate.

Too nuanced to be grunge, too esoteric to be alternative, he paved his own way, putting Idaho on the indie rock map in the process.

On Saturday, July 30, Martsch and company will bring Built to Spill to Stanley for the Sawtooth Valley Gathering. The music festival runs July 28-31 at Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park for a weekend of Americana jams and camping. Other headliners include Fruition, Watchhouse and Dumpstaphunk. The Express caught up with Martsch this week to get his take on his craft, his band and growing up in Idaho’s music scene.

