The jazz Brooks, Brad & Travis trio performs Friday, Dec. 31 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. This event is free.
Unfortunately, Brooks, Brad, Travis & Joey will not be performing. No matter how many audition tapes I submit playing, they say they don't need a bassoon. C’mon, all good bands come in fours. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Peter, Paul, Mary & that dragon. Emerson, Lake, Palmer & undergraduate pretension.
They say jazz is all about the notes you don’t play. Fine, I don’t have to play any notes. I can just snap my fingers on stage. Please. Please?
