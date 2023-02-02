Sue Miller and Allison Bangerter don’t see rehearsal as a chore—in fact, they look forward to it.
“We love our musical conversations,” Miller said,
Their friendship has deepened through collaboration.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription or log into an existing subscription to continue reading the Idaho Mountain Express.
Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription or log into an existing subscription to continue reading the Idaho Mountain Express.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sue Miller and Allison Bangerter don’t see rehearsal as a chore—in fact, they look forward to it.
“We love our musical conversations,” Miller said,
Their friendship has deepened through collaboration.
“It is really fun to anticipate what the other person will do and play off each other,” Miller said.
The Brava Piano Duo will perform at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Sunday, Feb. 5, 5:30 p.m.
They will play "Variations on a Theme by Haydn" by Brahms, "Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major" by Bach, "Elegie and Sonata for two pianos" by Francis Poulenc and "The Garden of Eden Suite" by William Bolcom.
“We are confident there is something for every musical taste,” Miller said.
They have performed yearly as part of the Stage Door Series, Piano Celebration Series and the Magic Valley Symphony in Twin Falls, with the Magic Philharmonic in Burley, as well as recitals in Boise and Pocatello.
“We hope the joy we feel as we perform will come across to our audience,” Miller said.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In