Willy Braun stirs up a crowd at the Sun Valley Pavilion in 2013.

When Cody Braun gets back to Idaho, he loves to be in the backcountry, enjoying the wilderness. The frontman for Reckless Kelly, along with his brothers, grew up in the White Cloud Mountains between Stanley and Challis. And while they get time to be outdoors, they also love hosting their annual Braun Brothers Reunion. 

The event is set to take place—hail, rain or shine—Aug. 10-12 in Challis, with a large portion of the proceeds benefitting the local community and organizations, according to Braun. 

“It’s important to come back home and support our local community. It’s a mining area, which has ups and downs, and the fact we can bring people and boost the economy makes it worth it,” Braun said. 

Micky and the Motorcars feature Idaho brothers Micky and Gary Braun.

