When Cody Braun gets back to Idaho, he loves to be in the backcountry, enjoying the wilderness. The frontman for Reckless Kelly, along with his brothers, grew up in the White Cloud Mountains between Stanley and Challis. And while they get time to be outdoors, they also love hosting their annual Braun Brothers Reunion.
The event is set to take place—hail, rain or shine—Aug. 10-12 in Challis, with a large portion of the proceeds benefitting the local community and organizations, according to Braun.
“It’s important to come back home and support our local community. It’s a mining area, which has ups and downs, and the fact we can bring people and boost the economy makes it worth it,” Braun said.
Braun’s father, Muzzie, and his uncles started the reunion in 1979 in Stanley. The one day festival quickly grew and by the early 2000s it moved to Challis.
“We love seeing family and friends and bringing people and bands from around the country to see the area and introduce people to new music,” Braun said.
Reckless Kelly comprises two of the four Braun brothers, Cody and Willy. The other two brothers, Micky and Gary, formed Micky and the Motorcars.
“We didn’t have a TV growing up, so we played music all the time. When we weren’t playing, we were hiking in the Sawtooths and White Cloud mountains and being country kids,” Cody Braun said.
Braun said while he and his wife now live in Austin when he isn’t on the road, his brothers still have homes in the Challis area and love coming back for the reunion.
The festival is run by volunteers. Many different organizations in the community participate and, in so doing, raise funds for their groups. The Challis baseball team gets paid to park vehicles for the event; the beer booth is run by volunteers from the Golf Association, which uses funds to maintain the local golf course; and the concession stands money goes to support the Challis Easter egg hunt, volunteer fire department, booster clubs, Custer/Lemhi Cancer Fund, American Legion, Girl Scouts and school functions from the senior sober graduation party to elementary school trips, according to the reunion website.
“My mom even makes a T-shirt quilt from all the bands, and we raffle off to help local families in need of medical funds,” Braun said.
The lineup for Thursday is Micky and the Motorcars, The Vandoliers, Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh, Melissa Carper and Jason Eady. Saturday’s bands are Cody Canada and the Departed, Richard Thompson, The Wilder Blue and Jason Scott and the High Heat. Sunday’s lineup is Reckless Kelly, American Aquarium, Django Walker and Friends, The Braun Family Jam and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In