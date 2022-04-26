Boston Ballet to come to Sun Valley

 Photo courtesy of Rosalie O’Connor

The Boston Ballet—one of the leading dance organizations in the nation—will come to Ballet Sun Valley on June 24 and 25 for two unique nights of dance.

The programs will range from classical to contemporary. The company has 69 dancers hailing from 11 nations, each representing the best of the best from across the globe.

Trailblazing Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen will lead them. Cutting his teeth in Finland, Nissinen has danced in the Dutch National Ballet, the Basel Ballet and as a principal dancer with the San Francisco Ballet.

Performance highlights include three world premieres from Boston Ballet’s Spring 2022 season. These new works include two from "ChoreograpHER," a female-led program celebrating innovative women across creative fields such as choreography, music, design and visual arts. The "ChoreograpHER" pieces that will be performed at Ballet Sun Valley are “Point of Departure” by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer and choreographer Tiler Peck and Pulitzer-Prize winning composer Caroline Shaw; and “Chaptered in Fragments,” by Boston Ballet Principal Dancer and choreographer Lia Cirio.

In addition, choreographer Stephen Galloway’s “DEVIL’S/eye,”—first premiered in March 2022—will be performed to the music of The Rolling Stones. And, dancers will take on William Forsythe’s work "Blake Works I," which was commissioned by Paris Opera Ballet, 2016.

June 24 Program

"Point of Departure"

Choreography: Tiler Peck

Music: Caroline Shaw

"Chaconne pas de deux"

Choreography: George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust

Music: Christoph Willibald von Gluck

"Swan Lake White Swan and Black Swan pas de deux"

Choreography: Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa

Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

"Blake Works I"

Choreography: William Forsythe

Music: James Blake

June 25 Program

"Chaptered in Fragments"

Choreography: Lia Cirio

Music: George Frederic Handel, Dmitri Shostakovitch, Antonín Dvorak, and Johannes Brahms

"月夜 Tsukiyo"

Choreography: Helen Pickett

Music: Arvo Pärt

"Chaconne pas de deux"

Choreography: George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust

Music: Christoph Willibald von Gluck

"DEVIL’S/eye"

Choreography: Stephen Galloway

Music: The Rolling Stones

Tickets to Ballet Sun Valley’s performances on June 24 and 25 go on sale Wednesday, April 27, at 9 a.m. Pavilion seating start at $35. To purchase tickets, visit balletsunvalley.org or call the Sun Valley Resort Box Office at 208-622-2135.

