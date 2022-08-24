Bob Poole to address the elephant in the room

Bob Poole has made a career of filming wildlife in Africa for National Geographic. This Friday, he will speak at The Argyros. 

Many people ask Bob Poole if he ever fears for his life while filming wildlife.

“Animals are way less dangerous than people in my opinion,” Poole said. “You can end up in situations in Africa that are dangerous ... and it’s rarely because of wild animals.”

He believes animals and humans have similar motivations.

