Bo-Talks: Hailey Public Library investigates Botulism

Forensic chemist Cat Helms will host an all-new “Pick Your Poison” lecture at the Hailey Public Library this Thursday, Jan. 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. The virtual talk will explore the botulinum toxin—which some people may recognize as the main ingredient in the drug Botox.
“Botulinum toxins are the most poisonous substances known and amounts measured in parts per trillion can be lethal to humans,” Fletcher said. “Cat is an engaging presenter and will explore how this lethal toxin has been transformed from a deadly menace to a therapeutic agent.”
Helms studied psychology at Vanderbilt University and forensic chemistry at Virginia Commonwealth University before serving as a Forensic Toxicology Laboratory manager. In 2008, she received a master's degree in molecular medicine from the University of Virginia.
Helms also tutors math and science. Her program, Cat Does Science, provides local academic support to middle and high school students.
To RSVP, email Hailey Public Library Programs & Engagement Manager Kristin Fletcher at kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org. This event is free.
