'Blue Cowboy' and the blurry line between fact and fiction

When Tony-nominated Les Waters read David Cale’s script for “Blue Cowboy,” he agreed to direct right away.
“It was quite raunchy and vulnerable,” Waters said.
He was fascinated by the truth (or lack thereof) behind the material.
“You never know with a monologuist. Is it auto-fiction? Or is it just fiction?” Waters asked himself. “What’s the nature of sharing something?”
Cale wrote “Blue Cowboy” last October while in the area for the Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency.
It tells the story of a gay writer traveling from New York to Ketchum to write a script set in Sun Valley. His plans take an unexpected turn after a chance encounter with an enigmatic ranch hand at the Trailing of the Sheep Festival.
“It’s gonna be difficult for some people because it’s really honest,” Cale said. “It’s very sexually frank, and some people are going to be put off by that.”
Originally writing something else, he says this idea came to him at 3 a.m. in the Hemingway house, the legendary writer’s one-time residence by the Big Wood River in Ketchum.
“It would never have come about had I not been here,” Cale said. “It was completely inspired by being in this town.”
Cale says it’s the fastest he’s ever written a first draft.
“Things should have an element of mystery. I write very intuitively. If it feels right, that’s enough. I don’t care why it feels right. It’s a little bit treacherous. I don’t often know what I’m doing,” Cale said. “People are looking at meaning most of the time. They want to know why you’re doing this and why you’re doing that. I suddenly get self-conscious. It’s not my job to do all that. My task is to write and perform it honestly. I cannot then dissect it on the table.”
He is still updating the script all the time. Once, he added a pivotal 12-minute monologue to a show already running at an equity house.
“It’s like a painting—when do you stop?” Cale said.
Cale will read “Blue Cowboy” Saturday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. at The Argyros for free. The story is set in a three-block radius adjacent to where it will be performed.
“I don’t think I’ve ever read anything so site-specific in the site,” Cale said.
The play has references to Chapter One Bookstore and The Goldmine. Last year, he read an early draft at The Argyros and got scolded for implying there was breakfast at Grumpy’s.
“I do like things that are site-specific in a way that are very particular, are anchored in one place,” Waters said.
Waters arrived in Ketchum for the first time on Monday.
“I have no idea how whoever comes on Saturday will react to it,” Waters said. “In New York and London, you can guess. There’s a known quantity to it. There’s a fair amount of grumpiness if no one famous is in it.”
Cale has done the same shows for 1,000-seat theaters and 10-seat cafes.
“You never know who you can affect wherever you are,” Cale said. “Without being pretentious about it, I’m on some kind of mission with particular shows. It doesn’t matter where they are, really. It’s the same intent.”
Cale and Waters have been fans of each other for a long time, but they can’t recall the first time they met.
“I should remember,” Waters said. “It was not that long ago. But I’m English, and very cold-blooded and callous.”
For years, they hung around the same circles in New York but never knew each other. Everyone assumed they were friends because they’re both English.
“Yeah, there’s only 10 of us,” Cale said.
“I usually can’t stand being around the English, because they are vile,” Waters said.
Sitting in a conference room, they traded sarcastic jabs. When Cale spoke, he looked down, picking at his binder. Waters leaned back in his chair, tattoo-covered arms crossed, silver hair and beard crashing like a stormy sea.
Cale often directs his own shows.
“If they’re going to be mistakes, it’s going to be my mistakes,” Cale said. “You have to be just very careful who you work with. I’ve had one show that was definitely ruined [by a director], no question of it ... I want to get better and deeper and richer, so you want to be excited by who you’re working with.”
“Blue Cowboy” is quite funny.
“I think things are funny because most things are so dreadful,” Waters said “I have quite a gloomy, depressed, tragic view of the world, but I do really appreciate a sentence that makes me laugh.”
When Cale first came on the scene, critics dubbed him a “comic monologuist,” even though he wasn’t trying to be funny.
“Commonplace, recognizable experiences, expressed clearly, in a way they haven’t heard before, can prompt laughter,” Cale said. “I love trying to air things that everybody feels but don’t talk about.”
Still, much of their respective work is rooted in human tragedy. Some people have suggested they do social work.
“I direct to the 75-80 minute piece; I can’t help anybody through domestic violence, sexual trauma,” Waters said. “There are people who can help you, but I’m not one of them.”
On the evening of Thursday, Sept 22, they had a moderated discussion at The Argyros open to the public. They prefer these over talkbacks straight after a show.
“I stopped doing them. They’re very difficult because then you have to get up and perform the next day. I feel like the show is the talkback,” Cale said. “The older I get, the more sensitive I get. I’m like a hummingbird at this point.”
“It’s very easy to fall into the trap of answering everything is autobiography,” Water said. “That’s what people want.”
Cale originally wanted to cast someone else for “Blue Cowboy.”
“It’s a very gay story. I wanted to get an openly gay actor who’s really brave to do this, not me,” Cale said.
Waters convinced Cale to play it himself.
“I’m intrigued by the teaser: it could be [him],” Water said. “If there was some great gay actor, of which there are a few, I would think that’s [Cale] anyway.”
Cale says all his works are emotionally autobiographical.
“They’re not kind of cold projects. I’m not suddenly going to write about Harry Truman. They’re not like academic exercises,” Cale said. “If it resonates it should feel in a way like it’s me.” ￼
