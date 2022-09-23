'Blue Cowboy' and the blurry line between fact and fiction

David Cale will read his play “Blue Cowboy” Saturday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. at The Argyros for free. Tony nominee Les Waters directs.

 Courtesy photo

When Tony-nominated Les Waters read David Cale’s script for “Blue Cowboy,” he agreed to direct right away.

“It was quite raunchy and vulnerable,” Waters said.

He was fascinated by the truth (or lack thereof) behind the material.

