Blitzen Trapper’s newest album, “Holy Smokes Future Jokes,” is a jangly, intimate series of impressionistic sketches. Though it’s a tad graveled, Eric Earley’s voice can still pierce your heart.
The psychedelic country instrumentation supports heavy lyrics, contemplating death and isolation. Released in 2020, the album was more poignant than Earley could have predicted. On the track “Masonic Temple Microdose #1” he chants, “Let’s do the world a favor/Let’s all go extinct!” The irony was that the relevance also prevented them from playing it live.
Now, they are bringing the album to the stage. Blitzen Trapper performs at The Argyros on Saturday, June 25. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets cost $20.
Singer-songwriter Laney Jones will open.
“It’s been a freaking treat to watch Blitzen Trapper every night,” Jones said. “They take so much care in the arrangements, and their playing is top notch—it’s an immersive sonic experience.”
Blitzen Trapper will play about half of the new album alongside older favorites like “Black River Killer” and “Thirsty Man.”
“I’m detached from my songs, so I don’t know if I feel pride in them necessarily as much as I feel curiosity about how people are going to interact with them,” Earley said.
He pushes the boundaries within the confines of guitar-led pop. The production on his songs swings like a pendulum, back and forth from raw to maximalist.
“I’m always wanting to do something new, something I haven’t done ... I guess I get bored easy and move in different directions at any given time. I think of myself more as an explorer than an artist,” Earley laughed. “I’m always just trying to serve the song, do what makes the most sense for the lyrics. Some of the music is just my way of accentuating what the lyrics are trying to put forward.”
From time to time, he will go back and listen to some of their first songs, the way people watch home videos.
“It takes me back to another time and another version of myself,” Earley said. “That’s kind of a nostalgic thing.”
Blitzen Trapper first emerged from the underground with their stripped-down campfire singalong “Furr” during the folk revival of the late aughts. They won the affection of the blogosphere before the Indie bubble popped.
“We were kind of the last cohort of bands that got record deals with money behind them, that got gatekeeper-type press back in the day,” Earley said. However, that quickly evaporated.
“I don’t know if Blitzen Trapper would have ever gotten a record deal in this day-and-age,” Earley said. “The whole structure of it is different now ... The industry has hemorrhaged money for the last 15-20 years.”
He grew up in a musical family, the house filled by the music of Bob Dylan and Crosby, Stills, & Nash. When he got a little older, he fell in love with R.E.M.
“I really loved Michael Stipe’s lyrics,” Earley said. “That made me want to try to write.”
His father had a 1964 Gibson. To this day, Earley still plays Gibsons on the road. “They’re just really comfortable,” Earley said. “It’s just kind of what I’m used to.”
He cut his teeth in the Portland music scene.
“They had a lot of bands, a lot of really cool people and very little music industry,” Earley said. “It was a good place for a band to really just develop and hang out and write things for each other.”
During that time, he recorded their breakthrough album, “Wild Mountain Nation.”
“That time was important in terms of creativity,” Earley said “But, it was also a very self-indulgent time.”
He was homeless for several years.
“My inability to play the game and connect with others in a real meaningful way at the time was part of the reason I ended up in the situation I was in,” Earley said. “Music was the only real means for me to make sense of it.”
He has always treated his songwriting like a diary.
“In a lot of ways, I think it’s been healthy,” Earley said. “In certain ways, I think it’s been unhealthy. But I think everything is like that.”
Recently, he’s started going to therapy.
“Ultimately, my songs have acted as a way for me to codify a lot of my experiences and a lot of the traumas from my past, to feel my emotions in my body without really knowing it,” Earley said. “I’ve realized that songwriting is only one part of that process.”
His wife has got him into yoga, something he used to turn his nose at. “I realized my body and my self are the same thing,” Earley said. “It opened up this whole new way of looking at things. It’s weird, but it’s true.”
While writing “Holy Smoke Future Jokes,” he spent a lot of time thinking about the afterlife.
“I think everyone is on a spectrum of spirituality,” Earley said. “It depends where you’re at trying to understand the truth of it, the truth of who you are ... I’m at a point in my life where I’m searching out for the things I really believe and think, not just in my mind but in my body as well and trying to connect those dots.”
For the past few years, he’s worked as a housing specialist for an Oregon homeless shelter.
“It’s pretty brutal but fun work,” Earley said. “I’ve probably learned more about myself and humans in the past four years than in my entire life put together ... I’m around so many different people from so many different backgrounds. You can learn a lot from people who have experienced severe trauma.”
Blitzen Trapper used to put out an album every one to two years, but recently, they’ve slowed down.
“I was just really driven to write and record, but I don’t really feel that way anymore, really,” Earley said.
These days, he takes care of his family, writes and works on other art. He moved out of Portland to a smaller city. Earley and Brian Adrian Koch are the only original members of Blitzen Trapper left. The others retired from touring during the pandemic.
“To me, the ‘rock star’ lifestyle is extinct and I’m glad—it should be,” Earley said. “I think people should seek enlightenment and health before any kind of weird ambitions. The bands that I’ve toured with have been pretty chill and centered—really more about the audience than about themselves, which I think is cool.”
Once upon a time, he preferred being in the studio, tinkering until he got a song perfect. Now, he’s at peace on the live stage.
“It’s pretty fun,” Earley said. “I don’t do it much anymore, so when I do it, it’s more special.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In