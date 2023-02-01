Bill Bennett isn't afraid anymore

Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
Franklin D. Roosevelt once famously said “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Bill Bennett rejects that sentiment.
“If you fear fear, then you run away from it,” Bennett said. “You don’t need to fear fear, you need to face it. It is trying to tell you something important, whether it’s on a physical level, emotional and biological level.”
The Sun Valley Opera House will show the documentary “Facing Fear” for one night only on Friday, Feb. 3, 7-9 p.m. Director Bill Bennett will be in attendance for a Q&A following the film. “Facing Fear” features interviews with several past Sun Valley Wellness Festival speakers, including Joe Dispenza and Caroline Myss. Tickets cost $20.
Bennett first came up with this idea while working on his last film, “PGS.”
“During the process of making that film, I learned that fear was the greatest obstacle to intuition,” Bennett said.
He wanted to understand how fear worked and how to best manage it.
“It’s terrifying, going into film is based on something as ephemeral as an emotion,” Bennett said. “How do you do that?”
Shortly after starting pre-production, Bennett received devastating news: A doctor diagnosed him with Parkisons.
“That threw me into fear,“ Bennett said. “It made the film much more personal.”
They began filming in late 2019.
“Then, COVID reared its ugly head,” Bennett said.
Suddenly, the whole world was gripped by fear. He interviewed everyone from medical experts to spiritual leaders.
“I wanted the film to be a balance between science and the esoteric,” Bennett said. “It’s an inexact science. I use part of my logical brain and part of my intuitive brain.”
He’s not the same filmmaker he used to be.
“I learned to trust my intuition,” Bennett said. “I make decisions based on content, absolutely, but also on the flow of energy.”
He used to lay awake at night, crippled by fear of losing loved ones or losing his job.
“I came to the conclusion that fear is a construct of time and a function of loss,” Bennett said. “Fear exists through experiences we’ve had in the past, and it manifests in a future projection of things that we think might happen.”
Through the process of this film, he learned there are two types of fear: real fear and false fear. Survival of the fittest ingrained fight or flight into our DNA millennia ago. However, as humans evolved, we still hung onto the same anxieties.
“Most of us live under false fear—not based on anything substantial, although we think they are,” Bennett said.
Hypothetical stress still releases the same chemicals into the same blood stream.
“That’s why we’re under so much stress all the time, because our body interprets the fears that we imagine as real fears,” Bennett said.
He implores anyone struggling with fear to envision what it would be like if your worst fears are realized. This will start a process of peeling back layers.
“If you face that root cause of your fear, whatever it might be, then you’re going to be liberated. You feel an enormous sense of freedom and you can go forward,” Bennett said.
This is the second part in a five-part series. First, there was intuition, Now, there is fear. Next, he plans hope, love and death.
“I could be spending my time going back and making big budget thrillers or romantic comedies, which is what I used to do,” Bennett said. “But I find these films more satisfying. I feel as though I’m giving back in a very real way and helping change people’s lives.” ￼
