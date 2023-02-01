Bill Bennett isn't afraid anymore

{span id=”docs-internal-guid-95da0c84-7fff-3d3f-b399-8c3dd50d06b6”}{span}The Sun Valley Opera House will show the documentary “Facing Fear” one night only Friday, Feb. 3, 7-9 p.m. Director Bill Bennett will be in attendance for a Q&A following the film.{/span}{/span}

Franklin D. Roosevelt once famously said “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

Bill Bennett rejects that sentiment.

“If you fear fear, then you run away from it,” Bennett said. “You don’t need to fear fear, you need to face it. It is trying to tell you something important, whether it’s on a physical level, emotional and biological level.”

