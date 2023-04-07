22-04-20 Baldy Bash 2
Express photo by Willy Cook

Since it hasn’t snowed for months, Warm Springs is closing up shop April 9. Now, all we have to look forward to is slack season, where tourists are replaced by tumbleweeds.

The annual Baldy Bash will celebrate the final weekend of the varsity side of Baldy Mountain on Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For those confused, this is not “Balderdash,” a board game also known as the working man’s Scrabble. But nobody came to my tournament last weekend, so who cares? I expect a better turnout this weekend.

Baldy Bash woman

Lauren Moore did her best Harlan Collins impression, skiing with a fake deer on her back.

