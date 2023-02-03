Ballet Sun Valley puts best foot forward

Dutch National Ballet is slated to tour the United States this year, with a stop at the Sun Valley Pavilion. 

 Photo courtesy of Hans Gerritsen

The Dutch National Ballet, one of the largest companies in Europe, hasn’t toured the United States in nearly 40 years. In its upcoming return, the group will make a stop in the world-class Sun Valley Pavilion.

Ballet Sun Valley 2023 will premiere July 1-2, with shows starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

The only company in the Netherlands, people come from all over the world to watch the Dutch National Ballet perform. Visionary director Ted Brandsen leads the troupe.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments