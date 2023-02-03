The Dutch National Ballet, one of the largest companies in Europe, hasn’t toured the United States in nearly 40 years. In its upcoming return, the group will make a stop in the world-class Sun Valley Pavilion.
Ballet Sun Valley 2023 will premiere July 1-2, with shows starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
The only company in the Netherlands, people come from all over the world to watch the Dutch National Ballet perform. Visionary director Ted Brandsen leads the troupe.
“DNB looks forward to sharing with Sun Valley audiences many of the Company’s finest works and performing in one of the most beautiful venues in the world,” Brandsen said.
Brandsen has garnered acclaim from casual fans and critics alike, including The New York Times. “Brandsen adroitly combines tutus, Mozart and Beethoven, as well as high profile collaborations with modern artists and designers," the paper said in a review.
Tickets range $35-$500. For more information on the 2023 program, sponsorship and donor information, visit balletsunvalley.org.
