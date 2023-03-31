Ballet Sun Valley announces program details

Dutch National Ballet Dancers in Hans van Manen’s “Variations.”

 Photo courtesy of Hans Gerritsen

Dance enthusiasts now have more to look forward to as Ballet Sun Valley has announced key details for its program this summer.

In its first tour of the United States in 40 years, the Dutch National Ballet will stop by the Sun Valley Pavilion on July 1 and 2.

On the first evening, Program A will feature a collection of four pieces by Dutch choreographer Hans van Manen. Choreographing more than 150 ballets for some of the most esteemed ballet companies all around the world, van Manen is internationally recognized as a modern master of the medium.

jthyne@mtexpress.com