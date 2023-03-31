Dance enthusiasts now have more to look forward to as Ballet Sun Valley has announced key details for its program this summer.
In its first tour of the United States in 40 years, the Dutch National Ballet will stop by the Sun Valley Pavilion on July 1 and 2.
On the first evening, Program A will feature a collection of four pieces by Dutch choreographer Hans van Manen. Choreographing more than 150 ballets for some of the most esteemed ballet companies all around the world, van Manen is internationally recognized as a modern master of the medium.
Principal Dancer Anna Ol calls working with van Manen “extraordinary.”
“He has so much charisma and energy and so much to give to you as an artist,” Ol said.
Her favorite piece is “Trois Gnossiennes.”
“To dance this pas de deux is almost a meditation,” Ol said. “It’s a rare combination of fantastic music, beautiful steps and a pleasant partnership. It’s a story of the love of relationships which I can interpret differently every time.”
On the second night, Program B will feature six pieces, including works by Marius Petipa, William Forsythe and Wubkje Kuindersma. Forsythe has made a name as a trailblazer, blending visual arts and ballet. In 2019, Dance Magazine USA included Wubkje Kuindersma in its annual “Top 25 to watch list” of the dancers, choreographers and companies that represent the future of the field.
About 32 Dutch National Ballet dancers from 12 countries (Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Spain and the United States) will perform at this year’s Ballet Sun Valley.
Ol has been with the ballet company for eight years.
“It’s a company that combines classical and interesting modern repertoire, which is attractive not only from the viewer’s perspective but for dancers too,” Ol said.
She said the outdoor space of the Sun Valley Pavilion makes performance a bit more complicated—in the best way possible.
“There are more distractions. For example, you can feel the wind or hear birds singing while dancing,” Ol said. “But at the same time, it’s very romantic and sets you into positive vibes.”
Once again, Martin West, founding music director of Ballet Sun Valley, will conduct the live music. West is also music director and principal conductor at San Francisco Ballet.
“I look forward to Ballet Sun Valley every year as a highlight of my summer,” West said. “The standard of dancing is as good as you see anywhere and I’m incredibly excited that this year we are hosting our first international company. I am looking forward to working again with the amazing dancers of Dutch National Ballet, who I enjoyed working with a few years ago in Amsterdam.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In