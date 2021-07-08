Ballet Sun Valley on Tuesday announced additional program details for its in-person performances at Sun Valley Pavilion on July 12-13 and August 22-23.
Between the two festivals, audience members can enjoy four nights of dance with programs spanning the full spectrum of ballet, from modern-day favorites to classical ballet repertoire. For many of the artists, this season will mark their first return to the stage in front of a live audience in over 18 months, according to Ballet Sun Valley.
Dancers performing in the July festival include artists from the Houston Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, San Francisco Ballet and The Washington Ballet. Several works will be presented with live music arranged by San Francisco Ballet Music Director Martin West, also Ballet Sun Valley’s founding music director.
Some July highlights include a set of dances choreographed to music by Italian composers Pagnini and Rossini, performed by San Francisco Ballet principal dancers Misa Kuranaga and Angelo Greco; a world premiere by Pacific Northwest Ballet dancers Leah Terada and Miles Pertl; and a modern work, “La Luna,” choreographed and performed by Pacific Northwest Ballet dancer Kyle Davis.
On Aug. 22, Ballet Sun Valley will present its first evening-length ballet: “Sunset, o639 Hours” by choreographer Matthew Neenan.
“The narrative for this work is based on the true story of pilot Edwin Musick's 1938 inaugural airmail flight across the Pacific Ocean,” Ballet Sun Valley stated. “Stunning dancers and an onstage cabaret-style band will transport audiences to pre-World War II New Zealand, Samoa and Hawaii in a beautiful and intensely personal story of adventure, paradise, longing and loss.”
Modern dance company BalletX will then cap off the season with a gala program on Aug. 23, featuring works by choreographers Nicolo Fonte and Gustavo Ramirez Sansano.
For more information, visit balletsunvalley.org.
