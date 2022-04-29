When author Ariel Delgado Dixon drove the winding road from Boise to Ketchum, she was once again struck by the grandeur of the American West—the jagged mountains, the endless skies, the mystery in all those vistas.
The Boise State University (BSU) MFA graduate came back to Idaho from Philadelphia to stay at the historic Hemingway house. During her writing residency, she will work on her second novel about a twisted love triangle at a marijuana farm, a hippie commune seduced by the promise of wealth when legalization hits.
“That sort of corruption of your own self-mythology is interesting,” Dixon said.
One inspiration for the story was a news article about a teen kingpin in Coeur d’Alene smuggling weed over the Canadian border.
“In some ways, it aligns with the West’s history of outlaw culture,” Dixon said.
One theme emerging in the story is the notion of the “ideal high,” not just in the THC sense, but becoming your best self and fulfilling potential. She found northern California to be the perfect setting.
“Everybody wants something different from and for it,” Dixon said. “I’m attracted to the idea that it can mean a lot of things to different people. The culture there really wants to be unto itself.”
The story explores “western transformationalism”—the “false promise of Manifest Destiny” that looms large in the American imagination, Dixon said.
For college, Dixon herself came from the east to the west in pursuit of her dreams.
“People think there is a certain freedom possible here, whether that’s true or not,” she said.
She will speak at the Community Library on Tuesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. about her recently-published book “Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You.” This debut novel follows two sisters who unite to survive a traumatic upbringing over three cascading timelines.
Community Library Director of Programs and Education Martha Williams is thrilled to host Dixon.
“Ariel’s book is outstanding and haunting and mesmerizing,” Williams said.
In this coming-of-age-tale, Dixon can’t help but write about millennial ennui.
“Figuring your place in late-stage capitalism looks a little different,” Dixon said. “Every generation has their broken promises, but a lot has fallen on the heads of millennials. We’re doing our best to sort through it.”
Although the book grapples with child sociopaths, absent parents and the U.S. Navy bombing of Puerto Rico’s Vieques, she hopes to exhibit the varied nature of “Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You” at her speaking engagement.
“It has a couple other through lines in it that don’t feel as heavy as the main one, but to me are just as important in the fraught life of teenage and young adult women,” Dixon said.
She wants to model her career after the likes of Jennifer Egan or Rachel Kushner. When she read Sandra Cisneros’s “House on Mango Street” back in school, it showed her what was possible in literature.
However, she draws from a full range of pop culture. 2000s-era WB teen dramas play a large role in “Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You.” Dixon modeled her vocabulary after Katie Holmes in Dawson’s Creek. While her parents worked, she watched “ER” and other soap operas with her sister.
“TV is still important,” Dixon said. “Those are stories that we are all consuming as a collective.”
Her parents always played great music in the house. Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Elvis Costello and Puerto Rican music taught her rhythm, lyricism, aesthetics and unabashed emotions.
“I think I still have a soft spot for that kind of sentimentality,” Dixon said.
While story structure did not originally come easy for her, she has always felt comfortable on a sentence level. With a love for putting unconventional people in unconventional places, she writes character-driven stories with complex characters. Taking inspiration from various people in her life and “tumble-washing them,” she uses various attributes to conflict and coincide in her characters.
“I really do think we all contain multitudes,” Dixon said. “I like making those people feel real for me and I hope they feel real for others.”
Her residency at the Hemingway house has given her the chance for quiet contemplation away from her “loud, busy and congested” home in Philadelphia.
“The change in pace was very necessary for devoting a lot of time to writing,” she said.
Back in school, Dixon could just sit down and see what happened. Working on this next book feels more methodical. She outlines more and sets goals for each day.
“I need to leave that roadmap for myself in order to be more consistent,” Dixon said.
While writing her first novel, there was a lot of hustle to get an agent and a publishing deal. Now, after the acclaim of “Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You,” hype brings a new form of stress.
“In some ways there’s less pressure because the second book is already promised, but there’s a fear of the sophomore slump so it comes with a new set of pressures,” Dixon said.
She likes to polish her manuscript once or twice before handing it to anyone. To her, editing can be just as fun as writing—finding the perfect verb or going down a research rabbit hole. She likes to “chop off the 50 pages that don’t need to be there,” before showing people her drafts.
One confidant will join her for her speaking engagement in The Community Library: Dixon’s BSU MFA Creative Writing partner-in-crime Mary Pauline Lowry.
Lowry was the Hemingway House writer-in-residence back in 2020, during the depths of the pandemic.
“I was dealing with so much grief and had been having trouble writing,” Lowry said. “Having a chance to stay somewhere so beautiful where I could write most of the day and then go for a hike in the late afternoon really helped me to regain confidence in my writing and reconnect with my creativity.”
When Dixon and Lowry met at orientation, they became fast friends. They realized they were the only two in the program.
“It was a small, intimate, supportive environment,” Dixon said.
Now, they laugh about how wrong it could have gone. Grad programs can be “toxic” breeding grounds for competitiveness and jealousy, Dixon said. The pair adopted an “all boats rise” mentality. Dixon helped Lowry pick up well-paying freelance gigs. Lowry helped Dixon lock down residencies. Together, they developed a good work ethic with an irreverence of taking themselves too seriously. Dixon made Lowry Puerto Rican meals. It turns out the two writers were enamored by their differences. Lowry is a “sunny, goofy” Texas cheerleader. Dixon has “calmer, cooler New Jersey vibes.”
They spent a lot of time in coffee shops writing and reading each other’s pages. Dixon helped Lowry through the process of her comedic novel, “The Roxy Letters.” Dixon wrote all of “Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You” in Idaho.
“Even though writing is a solitary event,” Lowry said, “it can really be fueled by friendship.”
For more information on their speaking engagement, visit comlib.org. Registration is recommended, and the program will also be live-streamed and recorded. ￼
