Audrey Luna comes to Sun Valley Opera

Audrey Luna currently holds the record for singing the highest written note at the Metropolitan Opera. She performs in Sun Valley Saturday, Aug. 20.

Audrey Luna has accomplished a great deal in her still young career. In 2014, she won a Grammy for Best Opera Recording. She holds the record for singing the highest written note at the Metropolitan Opera.

Luna oscillates between classic modern roles—her repertoire includes Zerbinetta in Ariadne auf Naxos, the title role in “Lucia di Lammermoor,” Madame Mao in “Nixon in China,” Gilda in “Rigoletto,” Queen of the Night in “Die Zauberflöte,” the title role in “Lakmé,” Gepopo in “Le Grande Macabre,” Norina in “Don Pasquale” and Marie in “La Fille du Régiment.”

However, Luna believes her greatest accomplishments are ahead of her. That’s what keeps her driving. She does not live in the past. She is already focusing on performing as Ariel in “The Tempest” at Teatro alla Scala in Milan.

