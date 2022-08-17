Audrey Luna comes to Sun Valley Opera

Audrey Luna has accomplished a great deal in her still young career. In 2014, she won a Grammy for Best Opera Recording. She holds the record for singing the highest written note at the Metropolitan Opera.
Luna oscillates between classic modern roles—her repertoire includes Zerbinetta in Ariadne auf Naxos, the title role in “Lucia di Lammermoor,” Madame Mao in “Nixon in China,” Gilda in “Rigoletto,” Queen of the Night in “Die Zauberflöte,” the title role in “Lakmé,” Gepopo in “Le Grande Macabre,” Norina in “Don Pasquale” and Marie in “La Fille du Régiment.”
However, Luna believes her greatest accomplishments are ahead of her. That’s what keeps her driving. She does not live in the past. She is already focusing on performing as Ariel in “The Tempest” at Teatro alla Scala in Milan.
That passion started young through talent shows, solos in the choir and roles in musicals. Still, she is deferential.
“I owe a lot to the teachers that guided me in those early times and believed there was talent worth encouraging,” Luna said. “In high school I began studying with a voice teacher interested in classical music. It didn’t take more than him putting a book of Italian songs in front of me, and I was pretty much hooked.”
On Saturday, Aug. 20, Luna will perform well-known arias with Sun Valley Opera. Wine and hors d’oeuvres start at 5:30 p.m. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.
She has performed at the finest concert houses all over the world, including Vienna State Opera, The Royal Opera at Covent Garden, Houston Grand Opera, Teatro La Fenice, The Lyric Opera of Chicago, Den Norske Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Opéra de Montréal, Cleveland Orchestra, Opera Hong Kong, The Berlin Philharmonic, Salzburg Festival, Teatro la Fenice, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Teatro Dell’Opera di Roma, The San Francisco Symphony, The Seattle Symphony, London Symphony.
“Singing at Carnegie Hall is always so special,” Luna said. “The acoustics are perfect and the history of who has performed on that iconic stage is daunting, but also so inspiring.”
In Sun Valley, she will perform at a beautiful, private garden.
“Growing up in Oregon, I have always been recharged by nature,” Luna said.
