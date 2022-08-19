19-08-21 Wood River Studio Tour 2 Roland.jpg

The Artists’ Studio Tour of the Wood River Valley runs Aug. 19-21, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come check out how your favorite art gets made. {h1 class=”entry-title”} {/h1}

 Express photo by Roland Lane

At the Artists’ Studio Tour of the Wood River Valley this weekend, Lisa Horton will discuss her jewelry techniques. She will demonstrate the many types of metalwork she can do, showing tools and speaking about sourcing materials.

“Creation seems quite mysterious to most folks, and this is a great opportunity to find out what’s behind the curtain,” Horton said, who is also an organizer of the Studio Tour. “If the visitor chooses to purchase a piece of my jewelry, it will have special meaning to them as a reminder of the communication we shared. The story is a very important piece of art appreciation.”

Aug. 19-21, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., 40 artists across the Wood River Valley will open their studios for patrons to view at their own leisure and to have a chat. A full map is available on page 12 of this paper.

