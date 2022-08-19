At the Artists’ Studio Tour of the Wood River Valley this weekend, Lisa Horton will discuss her jewelry techniques. She will demonstrate the many types of metalwork she can do, showing tools and speaking about sourcing materials.
“Creation seems quite mysterious to most folks, and this is a great opportunity to find out what’s behind the curtain,” Horton said, who is also an organizer of the Studio Tour. “If the visitor chooses to purchase a piece of my jewelry, it will have special meaning to them as a reminder of the communication we shared. The story is a very important piece of art appreciation.”
Aug. 19-21, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., 40 artists across the Wood River Valley will open their studios for patrons to view at their own leisure and to have a chat. A full map is available on page 12 of this paper.
“Blaine County is rich in artists,” Horton said. “This event gives the patrons a look at artists unknown to them and old favorites alike.”
This event allows for artists to connect with the customers, collectors and even fellow artists.
“The studio tour makes artists aware of each other and allows them to function as a community,” Horton said.
The Studio Tour is free. The costs are paid by the artists.
“This is important because this event reflects the need for artists to engage with their community and to give back to such a supportive area as the Wood River Valley,” Horton said.
Horton says it’s more important than ever to support local business.
“These days are marked by under supply, long delivery dates and other marketplace pressures,” Horton said. “Artists are not immune. Many artists have been forced out of art and into ‘regular’ jobs so that they could pay their bills. If you want to see the character of our valley stay rich, support local art.”
The Studio Tour is fun for the whole family.
“It’s a non-intimidating way to bring the young ones into the sphere of art,” Horton said. “Gallery Walk night might not be an event for most kids, but all children and teens can find something interesting in the studios. Youngsters will learn that art is equal parts creativity, skill and business. Success requires hard work and stick-to-it-ness. Even if they don’t imprint on art and make it a career, they can grow up to be informed art consumers and patrons.”
The types of art range from glass, painting, ceramics, photography, leatherwork to metal smithing and everything in between. The studios are just as varied.
“Some workplaces are polished, lovely places to work. Some are corners in garages, spare bedrooms, sheds, closets and porches,” Horton said.
At the Studio Tour, Jill Lear will show her figurative tree paintings.
“Being an artist is for the most part a solitary endeavor,” Lear said. “I look forward every year to opening my studio in anticipation of sharing my art and my process with people. It is very energizing to see their response to the work and to have conversations about it and about art in general. It gives me new ways of seeing my work, my subjects and my process by seeing it through their eyes
Jineen Griffith will show her plein art.
“My ‘studio’ is the extraordinary landscapes surrounding us here in the Wood River Valley,” Griffith said. “It is a joy to paint in such an abundance of beautiful places, many that are very recognizable by anyone who visits or calls this place home. If I can provoke an impression of a favorite trail, camp spot, fishing hole, or simply a memorable view, this is what makes sharing my paintings most gratifying.”
Mary Rolland will show her depictions of wildlife.
“Being one of the Wood River artists participating this weekend is a great way to invite the public to hear their interpretation of my paintings,” Rolland said. “Even though my landscapes are a flow of gestural colors and strokes, someone may see a face or an animal or something that I never noticed. And now, when finishing a painting, I too, may see images not intended! I always value the viewer’s comments.”
MaryBeth Flower will show her vibrant, abstract photographic images.
“I love opening up my studio as it gives me an opportunity to show visitors the breadth and depth of photography,” Flower said. “During the studio tour I will demonstrate how to take an average image out of the camera and make it pop. I want to demonstrate that shooting the photo is only a part of creating a great image.”
Tina Cole will show a larger format monotype that took her the past year to finish.
“I look forward to meeting new people and seeing long time friends and collectors,” Cole said.
Jan Lassatter will show Marine industrial scenes, West Coast views and paintings of elephants.
“Much to talk about encompassing many years of work,” Lassatter said.
The next Artists’ Studio Tour of the Wood River Valley will be over Thanksgiving weekend. ￼
