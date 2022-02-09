At the Community School, 'much ado' about Shakespeare

When starting rehearsals for “Much Ado About Nothing,” director Kevin Wade asked his Upper School students who among them had seen a false rumor cause dire consequences. They all raised their hands.
“I think the themes in it are an easy way in for kids,” Wade said.
Sun Valley Community School’s production of “Much Ado About Nothing” runs Feb. 10-12.
The plot revolves around two romantic pairings: Benedick and Beatrice and Claudio and Hero. At a pivotal point in the show, a piece of gossip destroys an otherwise healthy relationship. Themes of love and deception run rampant.
This version of “Much Ado About Nothing” takes place in 1980s Southern California. Wade believes the stories of Shakespeare are timeless.
“You can lift them out of where they were set and they still ring true,” Wade said. “Shakespeare understood the human condition better than any other playwright. The storytelling is the best that we have.”
Through table work, he helped the students with the language.
“It’s pretty easy to tell when an actor doesn’t understand what they’re saying—it’s just words coming out,” Wade said. “If the actors don’t understand what it is they are saying, the audience has absolutely no chance.”
They parsed the script, line by line.
“It’s a big job,” Wade said “It’s almost like doing a play in another language.”
Witnessing it click in the students’ brains, he sees a growing appreciation for what Shakespeare did for written word and what the language can be: the rhetorical devices, the poetry, the scansion, et cetera.
“The kids are so smart and they’re really passionate about it,” Wade said. “It’s been a great rehearsal process—not always easy, but really fun and really rewarding.”
He loves to incorporate music into his productions of Shakespeare. The 80s backdrop for this “Much Ado About Nothing” helped him curate the playlist underscoring big party scenes. The music assists in movement pieces he created for unwritten moments in the show.
Student Music Director Brady Giles weaves together musical transitions, shaping motifs that bring each character on and off stage.
“Much Ado About Nothing,” a comedy, is the second Shakespeare production Wade has done with the Sun Valley Community School. The last show, “Romeo & Juliet,” was a tragedy.
“The anger, the sadness—that feels more familiar to a lot of kids these days,” Wade said.
He believes comedy is more difficult than tragedy.
“When you set out to be funny, you set out on the wrong foot,” Wade said. “It should always be about telling the story.”
He says comedy is more technical. Talking through it with students, he tells them the circumstances of the play are not always inherently funny: “The only thing funny about it is committing to the circumstances as hard as you can.”
