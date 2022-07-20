When asked about the importance of the Sun Valley Writers Conference, writer Erich Schwartzel referenced the end of “Fahrenheit 451”: While books burn, citizens try to preserve the text by committing it to memory.
“I don’t have every word [of my book] memorized, but I feel like I do sometimes,” Schwartzel said of his latest work, “Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy,” which investigates China’s influence on the American film industry.
In the 90s, China began allowing American movies to be shown. Hollywood discovered an untapped market. However, as America has grown more dependent on Chinese viewership, Schwartzel said, the more they’ve had to adhere to that China’s censorship.
“It’s changing almost every movie that we see,” Schwartzel said. “We’ve come to expect that the American movie will be a place of free expression. In the course of about 25 years, China has forced Hollywood studios to acquiesce to its demands. It’s a level of outside influence and censorship that the American entertainment industry has never seen in its history.”
He researched the topic for years—and talks about it just as enthusiastically. That’s where events like the Writers’ Conference play a key role, Schwartzel said.
“Writing my book was very fun, but talking about it is even more fun,” Schwartzel said.
From July 16-18, some of the world’s most fascinating writers, journalists, playwrights, poets and filmmakers met for the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference. From the grandeur of the Sun Valley Pavilion to the intimacy of a classroom setting, around 1,500 attendees—with even more taking in talks for free on the lawn—heard the best minds at work today speak. Many of the livestreams are still available online.
Schwartzel attended, and delivered a free lecture as part of the Community Speaker Series—a partnership between the conference and The Community Library—on July 13 in Forest Service Park.
Jenny Emery-Davidson, Executive Director of the Community Library, helped present the three-part series.
“The Community Library and the Sun Valley Writers Conference share a common belief in and passion for the power of language and the beauty of books to shape how we live in and understand the world,” Emery-Davidson said.
Schwartzel began his talk with a close look at Tom Cruise’s leather bomber jacket in the new “Top Gun: Maverick.” As he spoke, passers-by stopped and listened.
“To have this opportunity for people to just sit in lawn chairs on a Wednesday evening speaks to the mission of making the information as accessible as possible,” Schwartzel said. “It clearly just contributes to a really wonderful, intellectual life here.”
For years, Schwartzel has been friends with Kelly Anderson, chairperson on the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference board. They discussed the conference before he even knew he wanted to write a book.
“It always sounded like a bit of a utopia,” Schwartzel said.
When his book came out, he received a formal invitation.
“It ended up fitting in quite nicely because there’s a lot of talk this year especially about some of the themes my book explores, whether it’s the role of the U.S. and shifting global economics or changes we’re seeing to governments around the world,” Schwartzel said.
The conference was his first time in Ketchum.
“Almost as soon as I walked out of the airport I was like, okay, I get the appeal,” Schwartzel said.
Schwartzel acknowledges that “Red Carpet” may intimidate some people.
“China is a topic that can seem distant or esoteric,” he said. “Using the movies ... was a way to make it accessible to everyone.” He used the case studies of three movies to explain the arc of the China-Hollywood relationship.
“This was really just a proxy for the broader political contrast being drawn between China and the U.S.,” Schwartzel said. “During the Trump administration, that contrast only grew more pronounced.”
First, In 1997, Martin Scorsese made the film “Kundun.”
“The Dalai Lama and the topic of Tibet is a bit of a third rail in Chinese politics,” Schwartzel said.
When the movie was being made in 1997, the Chinese authorities threatened Disney with an all-out ban in the country if it was released.
“It was the first indication that Hollywood had that there were real political considerations to working in China,” Schwartzel said.
Then, 2014 brought “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
“By that time, Hollywood was really bending over backwards to appeal to the Chinese market and trying to do whatever it could to sell tickets there,” Schwartzel said.
The movie was littered with famous Chinese actors and product placement.
“If you scratch the surface, even something as mindless as a Transformers movie can tell you quite a bit about global affairs and the way we live now,” Schwartzel said. “There are always stories behind every frame and every decision. Sometimes those stories explain things on a cultural level, sometimes they explain them on an economic level. It’s fascinating to tease out where one begins and the other ends.”
Finally, he discussed the 2017 Chinese Film “Wolf Warrior 2,” a massive success.
“It only took about 20 years for Chinese movies to grow very sophisticated,” Schwartzel said. “[They took] the blockbuster model of Hollywood and achieved it for their own political aims.”
The examples are endless. Chinese authorities edited a frame out of “Green Book” that depicted homosexuality. In “Skyfall,” they edited out James Bond killing a security guard in Beijing—they don’t like anything that makes them look weak, Schwartzel said.
Around 2009, MGM remade Red Dawn. The original, from the 80s, had Soviet forces invading the U.S. In the new remake, they were going to have China invading. After filming the entire movie, they found out Chinese authorities were not happy and might punish them. MGM scrubbed all references to China and replaced them with North Korea.
“There were a lot of decisions being made to keep Chinese authorities happy,” he said.
Afterward, Emery-Davidson lauded his approach to the challenging topic.
“Erich Schwartzel presented a rollicking analysis of the movie industry and of U.S. China relations,” she said. “It was a powerful and important program that prompts us to think critically about the role of popular culture in global dynamics—and it was a lot of fun. To have that kind of program in Forest Service Park in the middle of Ketchum on a gorgeous summer evening, free for everyone, was a privilege.” ￼
