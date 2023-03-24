The winners of the 1 Potato Short Script Prize at the 2020 Sun Valley Film Festival return this year with “The Good Boots,” a short film about brothers discovering one another after the death of their father.
The film stars Lauren Weedman (Jess), Hunter Hoffman (Hunter) and Zack Kozlow (Oran).
The film is based on the experience of co-writers Matthew Cameron Clark and Dwayne Blackaller, who have been writing primarily for the stage since 2011. (The script was originally titled “A Strange, Startling Sound.”)
“Dwayne asked me to join him at the cremation of his father a few years back,” said Clark. “It was a strange, emotional, meaningful, and surprisingly funny experience because there’s not really a tradition or ceremony around that event in our culture.”
Clark and Blackaller began thinking of their writing in terms of film making after meeting film makers Lila Streicher (art director/producer) and Cody Gittings (writer/director/producer/director of photography), who collaborated on “The Good Boots,” along with producer Brie Katz.
“We have made a number of things together over the years, but this is the first film we have done together that really stands on its own,” Clark said. “After more than two years of work, including lots of delays from COVID among other things, we are excited for ‘The Good Boots’ to finally see the light of ... a dark room with people in it.”
Clark said it’s a rarity for family members or other guests to attend a cremation.
“The guy working at the funeral home was visibly uncomfortable but did his best to make us feel welcome. It struck us both as something worth exploring in a script,” Clark said.
Gittings lost his father a while later and, having heard Blackaller’s story, made the choice to be there for the cremation as well.
“As friends, the three of us talked a lot about those experiences and how little exploration there is of those particular moments in storytelling,” Clark said. “We’ve seen countless funerals and memorials services in film—churches, funeral homes, cemeteries. But not the furnace room, not the cremation. That’s rare.”
Clark said death and grief are “so complicated, but they are well-worn themes.”
“The unique setting gave us something new to explore that included poignancy and comedy,” he said.
Clark said he learns the same thing on every film project: “That filmmaking is very difficult, it’s one of those things that you better really love doing cause it’s gonna be a tough journey. And I learned how bodies get cremated, and I learned how to make a fake cremation furnace, which, believe it or not, has been a real career builder.”
Clark said the 1 Potato $5,000 award was essential.
“Funding matters,” he said. “I don’t think this film would have been made without the support, encouragement and flexibility of the Sun Valley Film Festival. We are grateful for that.”
Streicher and Gittings are now prepping for a new project with director Rory Pilgrim in the United Kingdom. The pair worked with Pilgrim on the Prix de Rome-winning “The Undercurrent,” which they shot in Idaho during the summer of 2019. Streicher said the new project blurs “the lines between documentary, narrative and experimental cinema.”
“This flick will be unlike anything we’ve made thus far and will be shot entirely on the Isle of Portland, England, over the course of the next two years with a diverse cast of local non-actors,” Streicher said. “It’s gonna be really cool.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In