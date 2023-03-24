'The Good Boots' finds humor and pathos in loss

Actors Lauren Weedman (Jess), Hunter Hoffman (Hunter) and Zack Kozlow visit a mausoleum in “The Good Boots.”

 Courtesy photo

The winners of the 1 Potato Short Script Prize at the 2020 Sun Valley Film Festival return this year with “The Good Boots,” a short film about brothers discovering one another after the death of their father.

The film stars Lauren Weedman (Jess), Hunter Hoffman (Hunter) and Zack Kozlow (Oran).

The film is based on the experience of co-writers Matthew Cameron Clark and Dwayne Blackaller, who have been writing primarily for the stage since 2011. (The script was originally titled “A Strange, Startling Sound.”)

