Any artist will tell you the supplies you choose matter just as much as the technique you use.

Even in our small town, artists continue to push boundaries with form. Check them all out for free at this week’s Gallery Walk on Friday, March 10, presented by the Sun Valley Gallery Association.

From 5-7:30 p.m., local establishments will open their doors to showcase a range of work, from western landscapes to pieces that shift between the senses.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments