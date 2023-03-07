Any artist will tell you the supplies you choose matter just as much as the technique you use.
Even in our small town, artists continue to push boundaries with form. Check them all out for free at this week’s Gallery Walk on Friday, March 10, presented by the Sun Valley Gallery Association.
From 5-7:30 p.m., local establishments will open their doors to showcase a range of work, from western landscapes to pieces that shift between the senses.
At Gail Severn Gallery, Maggie Shafran defies expectations across oils, plaster casting, graphite and more. Her poetic collection “Little Pieces of Death,” explores themes of impermanence, transformation and the human impulse to capture and preserve.
At Jodie Stejer’s Studio, the encaustic artist will show off her abstract work, which utilizes a torch to fuse layers of beeswax, resin and pigment.
At Kneeland, Andrzej Skorut uses several layers of paint and glaze for deceivingly simple portraits and Seth Winegar uses broad brush strokes and subtle colors for his Tonalist landscapes of the west.
At Gilman Contemporary’s “Pulp Reality,” artists explore paper as a medium. Jill Lear, Peter Clark, Jeri Eisenberg and Joanne Freeman use everything from maps to printed photographs to Japanese Kozo paper for their collages.
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s “The Color of Sound” explores synesthesia, the neurological phenomenon of experiencing one sense through another. There, Brad Johnson, Mary Ellen Bute, Vance Kirkland, Daniel Mullen with Lucy Cordes Engelman and Anne Patterson blur the lines between visual art and music.
At Friesen+Lantz, rock climber Suzanne Hazlett incorporates influence from stone and land formation into her mixed-media work.
Of course, these are only a few examples of what our local galleries have to offer. Be sure to stop by all your favorite galleries this Friday to see what else you’ll find.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In