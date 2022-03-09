Art has the power to do many things. It can inspire us. It can spark conversation. It can transport us to different worlds.
This Friday, March 11, the participants in the Sun Valley Gallery Walk will open doors across downtown Ketchum, displaying exquisite art for the public. At two new exhibitions in town, featured artists are using painting and photography as a vessel to unpack their own childhoods. Decades later, the presence of parents looms large.
Linda Christensen—”Solace”
”Solace,” Linda Christensen’s collection of emotive figures, will show at the Gail Severn Gallery. The work is inspired by childhood memories.
“My parents were simultaneously building a life together and going in separate directions, leading to uncertainty and disappointment in their marriage and my childhood,” Christensen wrote in a statement.
Her mother was her first muse.
“I noticed that her body language did not align with the words she spoke and I studied her to gather the truth,” she said. “I learned how to paint emotion, compassion, and empathy through my observations.”
Her parents met at Berkeley High and she was born in Berkeley, California. The light of the Bay Area feature’s heavily in her color palette. So do images from other parts of the state. Growing up, she yearned for stability, finding it in a beach horizon or the strawberry fields of Salinas Valley.
“These scenes helped build my trust in the predictability of the world,” Christensen said. “I paint the pattern of those fields in my work today, they left a permanent impression on me.”
She came of age in a community of 1960s figurative artists. Richard Diebenkorn lived next door to her aunt and uncle.
“Dorothea Lang and Edward Hopper gave me permission, in a sense, to paint like me—to paint a subject matter that has meaning for me and to leave a mystery as to what is going on,” Christensen said.
Capturing unexpressed emotion for so long, she notices subtle tells in the body: the posture changing, the head dropping and the feet relaxing.
“I am fascinated by what I see and what I experience emotionally myself while creating a painting,” Christensen said. “I paint what I observe in others, but more importantly I paint what I observe in myself.”
Christensen classifies her work in three categories: Nature, Rituals and Musings. She feels most relaxed when studying mundane tasks, like hands in warm, sudsy water. Each new body of work presents a challenge, she said, to “say it more clearly and to say it louder.”
During the Gallery Walk, she welcomes anyone to come up and talk to her.
“I enjoy interacting with people in many different ways,” Christensen said. “Most people feel uncomfortable asking an artist questions I notice, but I’m always looking for ways to start a dialogue. We as artists love people to be curious about what we do and a gallery walk opens up an opportunity to demystify the process.”
Jeffrey H. Lubeck —”Capturing Kauai”
At MESH, Ketchum-based fine art photographer Jeffrey H. Lubeck will present “Capturing Kauai – Circumnavigating the Garden Isle,” sharing his stills from Hawaii.
For Lubeck, photography is inextricably connected to his relationship with his father. As an editor for The Detroit News for almost two decades, his father introduced him to photography and writing.
“My dad was also a superb photographer,” Lubeck said “He could identify a subject and its best composition at a moment’s notice.”
The photographic equipment and dark room in his childhood home was at Lubeck’s beck and call. As a teenager, with the help of his father, he was able to photograph traveling acts like The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac, The Doobie Brothers and Kiss in their primes.
“We were exceptionally close and his willingness to explore, share and celebrate was never-ending,” Lubeck said of his father. “It was infectious.”
Now, he carries on the legacy with his son, Kyle. Together, they own MESH Gallery.
“The fact that I am in the 40th year of marriage to the same person and am beside my son operating as friend and business partner says one thing: I am lucky,” Lubeck said.
These days, mountains are his main muse, attracted by their majesty.
“They are at once big and bold, yet fragile in their overall susceptibility to geologic change,” Lubeck said. “The mountains are natural landmarks that virtually all of us reference in some way. While off in the distance for many, the mountains are part of our everyday life in Idaho.”
He has photographed the six mountain ranges around the Wood River Valley.
“I comb the area to pinpoint as many locations for shooting opportunities as possible,” Lubeck said.
“I then establish what will be the ideal time of day, time of year, angle of light and weather condition to capture a compelling image.”
Lubeck splits his time between the Wood River Valley and Hawaii.
“The almost limitless and direct access to a wide range of subjects of natural beauty has been material,” Lubeck said. “Living in Idaho affords me the ability to challenge and refine my skills as a landscape photographer every single day.”
He says that while Idaho and Kauai are vastly different in many respects, both are equally compelling places to live and photograph.
“Sitting on top of the Sawtooths or the Na Pali Coast at sunset is nothing short of breath taking,” Lubeck said.
He believes the importance of the local Gallery Walk cannot be overstated.
“Gallery Walks are more important from a social and community perspective,” Lubeck said “It is a time for people to get out and socialize; to enjoy and celebrate life with their friends and loved ones for a few hours.”
Of course, these are just two of the myriad of great artists to be seen on the Gallery Walk. Make sure to stop by all your favorite local galleries this Friday for more. ￼
