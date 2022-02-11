Yanna Lantz sets the stage for her new gallery

As Yanna Lantz showed off her David Hytone exhibition, exploring the absurdity of memory and theater, she quoted the great Canadian sociologist Erving Goffman.
“Life is a performance,” Lantz said. “We’re constantly performing for an audience.”
Lantz hosts the grand opening of Friesen+Lantz Fine Art on Saturday, Feb. 12, showcasing work from glass artist Anna Skibska and painter Hytone. Each artist will be in attendance. They will speak about their work from 3-4 p.m. and a celebration will follow.
This show has been in the works for over a year.
“Of course I’m still nervous,” Lantz said. “But I’m really excited to see everything coming together.”
Working as the creative development director of The Spot, a Ketchum black-box theater, she has been a staple in the local stage scene for years. Once she and Andria Friesen decided on a transition of gallery ownership, she kept noticing parallels between theater and art galleries.
“Now the stars are the artists and it’s my job to tell their stories instead of the playwright’s,” Lantz said. “I look at my role in this gallery as very much a director.”
Her biggest goal is to make art accessible.
“I think it’s really easy to feel intimidated by art, to not feel welcome at a gallery,” Lantz said “I want to make this place somewhere people want to come, somewhere people can spend an afternoon or even 30 minutes and just soak in beauty and leave a little happier than they came in.”
She only wants to represent art she is in love with—art she would own.
“We’re providing different opportunities for people to fall in love, essentially.” Lantz said. “We’re here to enrich lives, enrich spaces with beauty.”
She believes we are lucky to live in a town with fine art on every corner. After college, she moved to Los Angeles for a “short and miserable stay” due to her health. Lantz has battled Crohn’s disease since she was 18; when she moved to the Wood River Valley in the summer of 2014, she needed to heal.
“I wanted an artistic, close-knit community surrounded by the beauty of nature,” she said.
After helping with costumes and sound for a St. Thomas Playhouse production of “South Pacific,” she never looked back, eventually getting The Spot off the ground as a nonprofit.
“Starting a business is a really interesting thing,” Lantz said. “You can think you know everything, but until you actually do it, you don’t know what you don’t know.”
In taking over the gallery, Lantz has had to face the realities of balancing business with art.
“So many people think gallerists are just in here with their long cigarettes and fancy shoes waiting for someone to come in and buy art,” Lantz said. “That could not be further from the truth.”
For the past year, she has been on her knees scraping up paint, moving walls, installing art, marketing, designing virtual installations and forming relationships between artists and collectors. The gallery works with about 30-35 artists.
“We want to be knowledgeable and passionate about each career we represent,” Lantz said.
That passion comes from her predecessor and mentor Andria Friesen, Lantz said. She believes she and Friesen share many similar genes.
“To say it bluntly, we’re both very type-A personality,” Lantz said. “We like things done a specific way ... We strive for perfection, knowing it’s not a real thing.”
Lantz started at Friesen Gallery five years ago, working 10 hours a week.
“I made myself invaluable and climbed up the ladder,” Lantz said.
Friesen introduced Lantz to this whole scene.
“I see the beauty in so many things I hadn’t before I was a part of the fine art world,” Lantz said. “It can be simple. It can be small or it can be grand. But art changes lives.”
When asked what she’s looking forward to after this gallery opening, she joked: “Sleep.”
Lantz wants to keep finding ways to connect whether that’s online or in person. By the summer, she wants an NFT division. Her fiancé just helped her buy her domain on the block chain.
“It’s my job to introduce this next generation and get them excited and passionate about art,” Lantz said. “Art doesn’t need to be enjoyed just one way.” ￼
