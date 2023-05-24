One True Sentence

{span class=”normaltextrun”}{span class=”normaltextrun”}The Community Library welcomes Jennifer Haigh, contributor to the new book “One True Sentence: Writers and Readers on Hemingway’s Art.”{/span}{/span}

 Courtesy photo

The Community Library welcomes Jennifer Haigh, contributor to the new book “One True Sentence: Writers and Readers on Hemingway’s Art” at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at the John A. and Carole O. Moran Lecture Hall.

Haigh, one of this month’s writers-in-residence at the Hemingway House, joins in person and will be connected virtually with writer and fellow contributor Andre Dubus III and “One True Sentence” editors Mark Cirino and Michael Von Cannon, who will all be in person at Porter Square Books in Boston.

The title and concept of the book comes from Hemingway’s quote from “A Moveable Feast,” which has served as an inspiration for writers since he wrote it in 1964: “I would stand and look out over the roofs of Paris and think, Do not worry,” he wrote. “You have always written before and you will write now. All you have to do is write one true sentence. Write the truest sentence that you know.”

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments