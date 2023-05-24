The Community Library welcomes Jennifer Haigh, contributor to the new book “One True Sentence: Writers and Readers on Hemingway’s Art” at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at the John A. and Carole O. Moran Lecture Hall.
Haigh, one of this month’s writers-in-residence at the Hemingway House, joins in person and will be connected virtually with writer and fellow contributor Andre Dubus III and “One True Sentence” editors Mark Cirino and Michael Von Cannon, who will all be in person at Porter Square Books in Boston.
The title and concept of the book comes from Hemingway’s quote from “A Moveable Feast,” which has served as an inspiration for writers since he wrote it in 1964: “I would stand and look out over the roofs of Paris and think, Do not worry,” he wrote. “You have always written before and you will write now. All you have to do is write one true sentence. Write the truest sentence that you know.”
“This idea of ‘one true sentence’ has long fascinated writers and Hemingway readers,” said Martha Williams, the library’s director of programs and education. “With this book, Cirino and Von Cannon invited a range of great thinkers to choose their favorite Hemingway sentence and reflect on it. The result is a series of short essays, in Q&A style, that enlighten us on Hemingway’s words, the craft of writing, and why we read. The book lends its readers to so many thoughts on writing and reading, whether we’re talking about Hemingway or literature more broadly.”
This event is presented in partnership with Porter Square Books, Godine (publisher of “One True Sentence”), and Grub Street Creative Writing Center in Boston.
A book signing, including “One True Sentence” and other books by Haigh, such as her new novel Mercy Street, will follow the program. Iconoclast Books will be on site for the event.
Registration is required to attend in person at The Community Library. The event will also be broadcast virtually through Crowdcast. Learn more and register to attend in person or virtually at thecommunitylibrary.libcal.com/event/10020198.
The Community Library is located at 415 Spruce Ave. N. in Ketchum. Visit comlib.org to register and for more information. ￼
