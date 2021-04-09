On Tuesday evening, members of the Wood River High School and Wood River Middle School drama departments will prepare for the opening night of their spring production, “Our Place.” They’ll walk out on stage, the lights will go up, and the curtain will rise, revealing an audience of one: a camera.
“Our Place,” which opens on Tuesday, April 13 and runs every night through Friday, April 16, is, in true 2021 fashion, a little different from school plays in years past. Rather than perform for a live in-person audience, the actors will be filmed and broadcast live on the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater YouTube page for family, friends, and theater buffs to watch from afar.
It’s the second school play that WRHS actors have performed for a virtual audience as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic: the drama department’s production of “War of the Worlds” in the fall was streamed live on YouTube and broadcast as a radio play on STAR 107.5 FM and KDPI 88.5 FM.
This time around, drama and speech teacher Karl Nordstrom, who is directing the production, decided to add a new element to the performance experience: a professional film crew, whose services were purchased with a grant from the Sun Valley Museum of Art and the Blaine County Education foundation.
While the crew won’t film the performances livestreamed to YouTube, they will film a version of the show—complete with close-up shots and creative camera angles—for the students to keep a copy of. That meant that on top of learning to act for the stage, the young performers have also spent time in recent months learning to act for film—a different beast entirely.
“Acting for film is a little more subdued,” Nordstrom said. “The grandiose body language has to be toned down. You act more with your facial expression and eyes.”
The show, “Our Place,” is a one-act play by Terry Gabbard that runs about 45 minutes. It includes five separate storylines that take place on the same lake dock, with various characters meeting there at different times.
“Once I read the script I said, ‘This is pretty cool,’” Nordstrom said. “It had a little bit of everything.”
Future WRHS and WRMS drama productions will likely be held in person for a live audience again as soon as it’s safe to do so, Nordstrom said, though he said he might consider also livestreaming future shows for friends or family who live far away.
“I like being able to have the option of live-streaming, but I don’t think I’d go back to it if I don’t have to,” Nordstrom said. “I like the live performance, with the crowd in the auditorium.”
The show will be broadcast on the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater YouTube page at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, Wednesday, April 14, Thursday, April 15, and Friday, April 16.
