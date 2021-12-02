Six Wood River High School drama students competed at the Idaho High School Activities Association District IV Drama Competition at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls on Nov. 20. Holden Blair and Elena Tamayo both qualified for state in the solo audition category. Blair also took home a third-place finish. The IHSAA Drama State Championships will be Dec. 3-4 at Centennial High School in Boise. Here, drama students Mykelti Blackburn, Tamayo, Blair, Gracie Peterson, Aimsley Shearer and Aurora Widdison surround WRHS Drama and Speech coach Karl Nordstrom after they all competed at the district competition.
Wood River's Blair, Tamayo qualify for IHSAA state drama competition
- By Express Staff
