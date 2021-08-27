This weekend, Aug. 28-29, artists in the area will allow the public to see their private workspaces and materials during the Wood River Artists Open Studios.
Mary Rolland, an artist herself, helped plan the event.
“There’s so many talented artists in this area that aren’t represented by galleries,” Rolland said. “This is the best way for them to share their work to the public.”
The event came as a response to the second consecutive cancellation of the annual Wood River Valley Studio Tour. Twenty-one talented artists will participate this year.
Open Studios runs from Sun Valley to Bellevue and is free to the public. (For a full map, see Page 5 of this newspaper. )There were no costs and no juried requirements for the artists to join.
This year, EJ Harpham will show her pottery and ceramic murals.
Diane Hall will show her Zen art paintings.
Liz Meyer transforms vintage pieces into contemporary jewelry.
Anne Jeffrey extracts elements from photographs and layers them in photoshop. Mark Sheehan will show his sculpture and architectural metal.
Jan Lasseter uses realism and romanticism in oil paintings to capture a sense of place.
Lisa Holley illustrates botanical works in watercolor, composing animals from what they eat or related objects.
Christina Healy will show her “Unconflicted Stones” of natural handmade adornment jewelry.
Jill Lear will map the experience of being in nature by starting a painting with a single tree in the landscape.
Sally Metcalf will show her collection of hand-woven basketry ranging from traditional to sculptural, using waxed linen, maple bark and hand-forged copper pins.
Barbara Klein will show her overlapping photographs, hand colored with photographic oil paint.
Judy Whitmyre will show her contemporary Idaho landscape paintings and assemblage sculpture.
Mary Beth Flower will show the vibrant colors of her abstract photographic images.
Elizabeth Bayer will show her contemporary landscape oils and watercolor.
Susan Hall will show her lush abstract paintings and mixed collages.
Jineen Griffith, Kathy Riedinger, Susan Perin, Pamela Street, Karen Jacobsen, will use watercolor and oils for plein air, painting landscapes on sight.
Someone once described Rolland’s colorful, ethereal art as “unique, yet universal.”
“It’s interesting how the viewer will go into my landscape, and they’ll see things I’ve never seen before, which I love,” Rolland said. “They identify it in their own way.”
The tour ends in the Harpham’s garden, which Rolland said is “known for cool streams, singing birds and mountain vistas.”
