Get ready to click your heels together and venture somewhere over the rainbow as St. Thomas Playhouse is bringing back a production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ from Sept. 20-24 at the Sun Valley Community School theater.
St. Thomas Artistic Director Sara Gorby said the Playhouse put on 'The Wizard of Oz' 20 years ago. This year's production features more than 50 actors.
“It’s such a wonderful story about growing up and being your own person,” Gorby said. “Dorothy has to stand up for herself and her dog, Toto. She goes to Oz and realizes there is no place like home.”
Gorby said the performances are based on the film version and will be using projections rented from a designer to add to the cinematic feel. The projections also help the huge cast move around and dance on stage.
“We moved away from having a structural set," Gorby said. "There are set pieces that come and go and props that suggest location, but the projections will help us tell the story and feel familiar."
St. Thomas picked the play in part because it offers roles for the company's younger actors, Gorby said. They have been rehearsing since Aug. 21, with dancing, music and singing.
“This will be a broad range of experience with actors have never been on stage to seasoned professionals,” Gorby said.
Playing the part of Dorothy Gale is Annabelle Lewis, who has been acting with St. Thomas Playhouse since she was a young kid, Gorby said.
“We also have married couple David Janeski and Aly Wepplo playing Uncle Henry and Aunt Em, which is really fun,” Gorby said. “We have a Blaine County Sheriff playing the Tin Man and a high school junior playing the scarecrow. This is the essence of community theater."
Other roles include Wicked Witch/Almira Gulch will be played by Karen Nelson as the Wicked Witch/Almira Gulch, Caitlyn Mills as Glinda, Andrew Schiers as the Tin Man/Hickory, Ida Belle Gorby as the Scarecrow/Hunk, Ward Loving as the Cowardly Lion/Zeke, Michael Cohen as The Wizard/Professor Marvel, Jonah Kendall as the Emerald City Guard, Evan Dittami as Nikko (commander of the Monkeys) and Qwydion Schiers as general of the Winkies.
The Munchkins will be played by Lili Archibald, Maude Bates, Kaitlyn Cooper, Sophia Fosburg, Tal Hemmings, Madeline Hotard, Beau Kendall, Catherin McCoy, Mykala McCann, Riley Meyer, Georgia Payne, Asher Pettit, Violet Resko, Serena Sheue, Niko Smith, Simone Spaceman, Satchel Swindley, Morgan Thomas, Lillian Tillotson and Leonie Wilson.
The Ozians will be Samantha Archibald, Heather Black, Kenya Cramer, Kira Faller, Claudia Mihm, Traci Morales, Sara Pettit, Aila Pettit, Kristal Schiers, Dana Thomas and Suzi Zook.
The Poppies are Georgina Grant, Phoebe Grant, Scout Kendall, Campbell Leady, Marina Monschke, Gertie Pitts, Kjedwryne Schiers and Charlotte Tillotson.
The Winkies/Flying Monkeys are Clive Bates, Jack Cohen and Ben Kashen.
Tickets range from $15-$35. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 20-22, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24.
