Wizard of Oz

This group of munchkins reacts to the arrival of the Wicked Witch of the West during rehearsals for the "Wizard of Oz" by St. Thomas Playhouse. 

 Courtsey Photo

Get ready to click your heels together and venture somewhere over the rainbow as St. Thomas Playhouse is bringing back a production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ from Sept. 20-24 at the Sun Valley Community School theater.

St. Thomas Artistic Director Sara Gorby said the Playhouse put on 'The Wizard of Oz' 20 years ago. This year's production features more than 50 actors.

“It’s such a wonderful story about growing up and being your own person,” Gorby said. “Dorothy has to stand up for herself and her dog, Toto. She goes to Oz and realizes there is no place like home.”

