The highs and lows of a life in show business will be chronicled Saturday Aug. 6 in a four-person rendition of Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley’s “Four Dogs and a Bone,” presented by Sawtooth Productions.

Freelance actor, writer and producer Lila Claghorn heads an impressive cast of local talent, performing on the patio at St. Thomas Church in Ketchum. Young Kagen Albright, New York City-based Aubrey Lace Taylor and Matt Gorby, who is equal part legend in the local bartending and acting scene, round out the crew. The show is directed by Jon Kane.

The play is a “hysterical dark take on Hollywood and the forces at work making movies,” according to Claghorn.

