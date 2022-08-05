The highs and lows of a life in show business will be chronicled Saturday Aug. 6 in a four-person rendition of Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley’s “Four Dogs and a Bone,” presented by Sawtooth Productions.
Freelance actor, writer and producer Lila Claghorn heads an impressive cast of local talent, performing on the patio at St. Thomas Church in Ketchum. Young Kagen Albright, New York City-based Aubrey Lace Taylor and Matt Gorby, who is equal part legend in the local bartending and acting scene, round out the crew. The show is directed by Jon Kane.
The play is a “hysterical dark take on Hollywood and the forces at work making movies,” according to Claghorn.
“Four Dogs and a Bone” tells the story of Brenda, a young actress given a chance to work on a big film but who must convince producer Bradley to make changes to the movie if she wants her shot at stardom.
“There is a feeling that comes with holding a great script … with a director like Kane and a writer like Shanley, I am certainly in a position to trust and let the work speak for itself,” Claghorn said.
The night will begin with a reading from “Crafty” by Paul Rudnick performed by Courtney Loving. The entire event will last an hour and fifteen minutes. Wine and cookies will be served. The event, put on by Sawtooth Productions, is free, but donations are accepted.
“The last two years have been difficult, and being able to sit outside and breathe fresh air and drink a glass of wine or eat a cookie and laugh about the insanity of the entertainment business is great,” Claghorn said. ￼
