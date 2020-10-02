The annual Trailing of the Sheep festival was supposed to take place next week, but organizers announced in July that, like so many other events in 2020, it could not go forward as planned.
Upon making that announcement, they looked hopefully towards the future, confirming the 25th anniversary festival to take place Oct. 6-10, 2021.
With the future in its sights, the Trailing of the Sheep board of directors has undertaken a permanent monument project slated for Hailey’s Roberta McKercher Park. With final approval from the Hailey City Council upon recommendation of the city’s Arts & Historic Preservation Commission, the Trailing of the Sheep group will move forward with the monument, planning to formally unveil it during next year’s festival.
According to a recent press release from Trailing of the Sheep, the display will be crafted by sculptor Danny D. Edwards of Danny Edwards Bronzes in Twin Falls. It will include eleven life-sized bronze sculptures depicting eight sheep, a shepherd, horse and dog. The aim is to celebrate “the sheep industry, ranchers, herders and their 150+ years of history in the Wood River Valley,” the release states.
“We have wished to bring something to the community like this for many years,” said festival co-founder and board President John Peavey. “It is with great excitement that we announce that a location has been secured heading into Hailey from the south on the landscape strip between Highway 75 and Roberta McKercher Park for us to bring this project to fruition.”
The installation is made possible in part due to a gift from the estate of Patricia Lane, a longtime supporter.
“While most of her gift to us is being used as an endowment to create and maintain our Archives in partnership with The Community Library, a portion of it will help with this project and we will be reaching out to the community at-large for additional support and contributions,” Peavey said in the release.
Visit trailingofthesheep.org for more information on the festival and the monument as it develops.
Great idea!! I love that statue in Hagerman!
