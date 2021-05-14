The fourth annual Sun Valley Tour de Force will return this summer for in-person events July 22-24, the nonprofit announced this week. Proceeds from the weekend’s events will go to benefit The Hunger Coalition.
The 2021 Car Show will be held on Friday, July 23, 5-8 p.m., at Festival Meadows along Sun Valley Road. This event is free and open to the public. Drivers who wish to showcase their cars can submit entries beginning June 1.
Also returning this year are the Phantom Hill high-speed runs. Drivers can test their mettle as they put the pedal to the metal along a closed section of state Highway 75 north of Ketchum. All high-speed runs at Phantom Hill are already sold out.
Porsche Cars North America has signed on as the presenting sponsor this year, and will be offering test drives in the 911 and the marque’s first all-electric sports car, the Taycan. Porsche has entered a Taycan Turbo S for a Phantom Hill run.
State, county and local COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed wherever relevant. The Tour de Force was one of many annual summer events that had to cancel last year due to the pandemic, and coproducer Maya Blix said she and her team are excited to get back on the road.
“Safety is always our top priority. We have been cautiously optimistic this spring, and found that with the right planning and partnerships we are able to host an event this year,” Blix said.
For more information on the Tour de Force, visit sunvalleytourdeforce.com.
