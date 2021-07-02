National Book Award-winning author Timothy Egan will deliver this year’s Hemingway Distinguished Lecture on Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. on The Community Library’s lawn.
The author of eight books, Egan was part of a team of New York Times journalists who won a Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting in 2001. As an author, reporter and columnist, Egan has delved into a wide range of topics, including politics, environment, history, race, spirituality—and, in many cases, the American West.
The library presents the Hemingway Distinguished Lecture every July to mark the month of Ernest Hemingway’s birth, as well as his death, in Ketchum. A relatively new offering, the lecture has featured such acclaimed writers as Sherman Alexie, Anthony Doerr, Terry Tempest Williams and Richard Blanco.
“Our goal for the Hemingway Distinguished Lecture each year is to bring our community into conversation with one of the great writers of our time, someone who, through language, helps us to understand the world and ourselves better,” said library Executive Director Jenny Emery Davidson. “Timothy Egan exemplifies nuance, depth, and powerful storytelling in his writing about complex histories and current issues. In particular, we honor how he has written the American West into a broader discourse—from ‘Lasso the Wind’ to ‘The Big Burn’ to ‘The Immortal Irishman’ and in many national columns.
“We are thrilled to present him for the 2021 Hemingway Distinguished Lecture.”
Though free, the lecture—which will be presented outdoors—required advanced registration for in-person attendance. It’s currently full, but you can sign up for a waitlist on the library’s website at comlib.com. For those who can’t get in—or just want to to watch from home—the library will also stream the lecture online, no registration required.
