Almost by default, filmmakers typically take a wide lens to historical moments like the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till. In reaching for a defining chapter of America, it's natural for a movie to aim for a sweeping portrait of a shifting society.

But in "Till,'' a wrenching, rigorous drama about Till's brutal murder, director Chinonye Chukwu keeps the story gripped to Emmett's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), reorienting a public crime as a private trauma, and Mamie's subsequent metamorphosis into a civil rights activist as a profound act of grief-fueled resistance.

"Till,'' which opens in select theaters Friday, isn't your average historical drama and it's all the more powerful for it. In the opening scene, Mamie is driving with Emmett (Jalyn Hall) in Chicago while the Moonglows' "Sincerely'' plays on the radio. Emmett sings along breezily and happy while the camera pulls in on Mamie, whose face turns from joy to worry. She knows that for Emmett, as a young Black man, to be carefree is dangerous. It's also an early signal of how perspective will play a potent role in "Till,'' and how pointed and penetrating Chukwu's camera can be.

