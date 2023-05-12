The Valley Club in Hailey is one of only eight golf courses in the U.S. that will employ the innovative turfRad moisture sensors designed to enable sustainable and efficient use of water.
On May 10, the Swiss start-up TerraRad Tech announced its first shipment of its sensors and The Valley Club is the only one in Idaho to be chosen.
The sensor and software package will allow superintendents to direct watering operations more efficiently.
