On Sunday, Ketchum nonprofit theater The Spot announced its upcoming sixth season and launched a month-long fundraising initiative called Operation Spot. In less than 24 hours since launch, the theater company had raised half its target goal—evidence of the community’s unwavering commitment to the arts, even in uncertain times.
“We wouldn’t be here without the support of our donors, patrons and volunteers since our inception in 2014,” co-founder Brett Moellenberg said in Sunday’s video announcement.
This past Sunday was initially earmarked for The Spot’s annual summer fundraiser, an event that typically accounts for around half the theater’s donated funds for the year—about 75 percent of The Spot’s operating budget, according to co-founder Natalie Battistone.
Like much else this year, the fundraiser has gone digital. Every Sunday between July 12 and Aug. 9, The Spot will post a cabaret-style video to help fill the void of the performances that typically abound this time of year.
“Because we can’t yet perform for you in person, we’ve created a monthlong cabaret to run in tandem with our fundraising drive,” co-founder Yanna Lantz said on Sunday.
The first of those videos doubled as a full season announcement.
“Due to COVID-19, we have reshaped our season, not in the way that we originally envisioned, but we’re all the more excited for the challenge of producing the work we’re about to share,” Moellenberg said, introducing the lineup.
Kicking things off at a yet-to-be-determined date is “The Lifespan of a Fact” by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrel and Gordon Farrel.
That show will be produced and performed entirely by the six principal members of The Spot—Battistone, Lantz, Moellenberg, Peter Burke, Sam Mollner and Kevin Wade. Each performance will be livestreamed with no in-person audience to accommodate whatever social-distancing requirements may be in place later this year.
Arts education has always been a core component of The Spot’s mission, most overtly embodied by its Young Company, which produces a show every year featuring a cast of students from throughout the Wood River Valley.
Instead of a traditional play or musical, the Young Company project will take the form of a virtual showcase highlighting local young talent. The entire show will be built from scratch, creatively collaborating with students to feature their individual talents in the areas of acting, song and dance.
Those two projects will see The Spot through to the end of 2020. The group has lined up two shows for 2021 and remains hopeful that both can be performed live in-person at the Ketchum theater. Those two shows are “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” by Will Arbery and “Pass Over” by Antoinette Nwandu.
“Our theater has been dark over the past few months, but the lights at 220 Lewis St. are coming back on,” Battistone said.
To learn more about The Spot, its upcoming season and monthlong fundraiser series, visit spotsunvalley.com.
