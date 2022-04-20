The Spot to offer bloody treat with 'Sweeney Todd'

While developing his horror-musical “Sweeney Todd,” legendary composer Stephen Sondheim said he wanted it staged in a “small dark theater ... as black as a coffin that would encompass entering audiences, offering no chance to get settled before the lights went out.”
The Spot black-box theater in Ketchum will present intimate performances of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” from April 21-24 and April 26-May 1. Each show starts at 7:30 p.m., except Saturday, April 23, which is at 2 p.m., and Sundays, which are at 4 p.m.
“Sweeney Todd” is a tale as old as time itself—a barber goes on a murderous rampage as his lover bakes the corpses into pies. Any questions?
Director Natalie Battistone believes this is a love story.
“[The characters] are all operating from a place of love, albeit very different kinds,” Battistone said.
After years of false imprisonment, Benjamin Barker returns to London, seeking revenge on the judge who put him away and stole his wife and child.
“Grief is unexpressed love,” Battistone said. “When we cannot grapple with our pain, our grief, our suffering, or access the healing power of compassion, it is transmuted into anger and we seek retribution, comfort and understanding. But, some things are never to be understood.”
Barker reinstates himself as a barber in the community under the pseudonym “Sweeney Todd” above Mrs. Lovett’s failing pie shop. Hijinks ensue.
“Sweeney Todd” is not for the faint of heart. This production may not be fun for the whole family—The Spot says it is suitable for ages 12 and up due to violence and mature themes.
In a world of meat shortages and people demanding haircuts, Battistone says the terror of “Sweeney Todd” is only a heightened version of our current reality.
“We live in a society riddled with corruption, greed, deception, uncertainty—wracked by ‘plague’ and a pervasive feeling of dread,” Battistone said. “Mistrust, doubt and vengeance are trending.”
About 80% of the show is underscored by music.
“The medium of musical theater provides a protective and satisfying buffer for this gruesome tale,” Battistone said.
Sondheim’s haunting compositions were influenced by classic horror scores like “The Grand Guignol.” The maestro has described this show as a “musical thriller” and “a dark operetta.”
Sondheim once said the ballads of “Sweeney Todd” take place “in limbo.” The music spans the menacing “Epiphany” to the tender “Not While I’m Around.” “Johanna” will make your heart flutter and “A Little Priest” will give you nightmares. For such a dark show, songs such as “Pirelli’s Miracle Elixir” are laugh-out-loud funny.
Music Director Grant Carey adds new arrangements for Sondheim’s eerie music. To support bombastic and intimate moments alike, he weaves live instrumentation with pre-recorded backing tracks tailored to this original production.
“It is my hope that this brings a precision and consistency to the performance that will really keep our audience on the edge of their seats,” Carey said.
He will provide live music cues with touches of guitar, synthesizer and drum machine to contribute to the surreal atmosphere.
“Along with all this experimentalism, our goal is to stay really truthful to Sondheim’s harmony, melody, rhythm and, of course, lyrics,” Carey said. “In my experience, this is actually the great joy of working on Sondheim—the phrases are written so perfectly that most of the work is about learning and honoring the pitches and rhythms.”
In Battistone’s version, the whole show is an invention of Barker’s subconscious taking place place in a dream-like liminal space with anachronistic costuming and, of course, blood—lots of blood.
“The haunting emptiness of the space will be interrupted by the shapes, shadows and voices of characters as they pass through on their way elsewhere,” Battistone said. “We will be situated in Victorian-era London but everything is augmented—slightly askew.”
Patrons are required to wear masks and provide a proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test in the past 72 hours. The show runs 2 hours, 45 minutes, with intermission. Concessions are available in the lobby.
“What I love about Sweeney Todd is that it is high tragedy,” Battistone said. “There is a catharsis in the end. All the blood that is shed is atoned for, and Sweeney finally has salvation. Everything is lost and everything is gained.”
Tickets cost $33 and $15 if you are under the age 30. For more information, visit spotsunvalley.com. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In