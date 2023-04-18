In an interview with The Guardian, playwright Enda Walsh said that his plays are about people who haven’t been loved or looked after.
That’s a perfect way to introduce his play “Medicine,” in which the main character John Kane is sitting on a hospital gurney as a group of unlikely figures enter.
“Medicine” is a dark and frequently absurdist work that shatters the boundary between cast and audience. It’s also a devastatingly funny and moving meditation on how, for decades, we have treated those we have called “mentally ill”: The character John Kane is a psychiatric patient going through his annual interview in the hopes of being released.
The play first premiered at the Edinburgh International Festival in August of 2021.
“The Spot’s production of ‘Medicine’ will be the show’s regional premiere in the U.S. and the first performance by a new company of actors,” said The Spot’s Natalie Battistone.
Kevin Wade, the creative director for The Spot as well as the upper school theater teacher at Sun Valley Community School, plays Kane. Aly Wepplo plays Mary 1 and Yanna Lantz plays Mary 2, who re-enact traumatic and significant events from Kane’s testimony. Ben Larroquette plays the Drummer, who comes in during the interview to accompany re-enactments but doesn’t speak. Battistone plays the Interviewer, conducting John’s testimony but is never actually seen.
“Medicine” opens April 20 and runs through April 30 at The Spot in Ketchum.
For tickets, specific showtimes and more information, visit www.spotsunvalley.com. The theater are located at 220 Lewis St. #2 in Ketchum. Doors open 15 minutes before curtain and tickets will be confirmed at the door. ￼
