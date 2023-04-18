Medicine Photo

Kevin Wade as John Kane in Enda Walsh’s ‘Medicine,’ opening April 20 at The Spot in Ketchum.

 Courtesy photo

In an interview with The Guardian, playwright Enda Walsh said that his plays are about people who haven’t been loved or looked after.

That’s a perfect way to introduce his play “Medicine,” in which the main character John Kane is sitting on a hospital gurney as a group of unlikely figures enter.

“Medicine” is a dark and frequently absurdist work that shatters the boundary between cast and audience. It’s also a devastatingly funny and moving meditation on how, for decades, we have treated those we have called “mentally ill”: The character John Kane is a psychiatric patient going through his annual interview in the hopes of being released.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com