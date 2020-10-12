Ketchum theater company The Spot will be accepting virtual auditions for its upcoming Young Company project. Area students in grades 9-12 with interests in the performing arts, technical theater or video production are encouraged to submit virtual auditions by Friday, Oct. 16.
The Spot Young Company is a tuition-free opportunity for young people to exercise their creative and performative muscles on a professional stage. Since current health guidelines have led The Spot to remain closed to in-person productions, the Young Company is going digital this year, taking the form of a series of semi-live streamed vignettes showcasing each performer’s talents in solo and small ensemble pieces.
Students interested in participating should submit a 90 second video audition via Google Drive to education@spostsunvalley.com. For further details on the audition process, virtual and in-person rehearsal schedules, and the streaming plan, visit spotsunvalley.com/spotyoungcompany or email education@spotsunvalley.com.
