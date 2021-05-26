Aside from the successful virtual winter outing for its Young Company, The Spot—an independent, nonprofit theater company in Ketchum—has remained quiet since January 2020, unable to producer live, in-person theater amid strict local and state restrictions and tight rules put in place by the Actors’ Equity Association, the theatrical performers’ union.
Though quiet, the company’s artistic staff—consisting of co-founders Natalie Battistone, Peter Burke, Yanna Lantz, Brett Moellenberg, Sam Mollner and Kevin Wade—haven’t been idle. On the contrary, they’ve been working hard behind the scenes to finally present their first full-fledged production in over a year: “The Lifespan of a Fact” by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, which will be presented virtually May 27 to June 6, available on The Spot’s website at spotsunvalley.com. Tickets are available now.
Based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal, the play follows the “true-ish” story of critically acclaimed author D’Agata (played by Moellenberg) and a young fact-checker, Fingal (played by Wade), as they attempt to discern the ever fluid nature of the truth. Fingal gets his first major gig from magazine editor Emily Penrose (played by Lantz) to fact-check D’Agata’s essay about the suicide of Las Vegas teenager Levi Presley. He soon finds that the essay is rife with half-truths, inconsistencies and misleading claims, which D’Agata maintains are necessary to reach the “true” meaning of Presley’s case. Equal parts witty and hard-hitting, “The Lifespan of a Fact” dissects the ambiguous relationship between “facts” and “truth,” especially as presented by media.
As interesting a conundrum as the concept of the lifespan of a fact may be, the much more pressing quandary for The Spot was the lifespan of a play. A typical production for the Ketchum-based theater company can take a couple months of planning, negotiating rights and navigating union minefields, then auditioning, rehearsing and performing. This particular production has far surpassed its initial life expectancy, consuming a staggering 11 months.
Back in June 2020, when COVID-19 still forced heavy restrictions across the nation, The Spot team approached Actors’ Equity with a pitch to produce “Lifespan” with all due safety precautions in place. AEA had countless rules for its members to follow, a major reason why live theater has been almost completely absent in the United States. It took The Spot 11 months and eight draft proposals to finally get the go-ahead to produce a 90-minute, three-person play with no audience members.
“We spent a lot of time feeling really broken down,” Wade said of the 11-month negotiation saga. “We could sit here and know it would be safe. We know we’re not going to create community spread or expose each other or get sick. Some of this process was even post-vaccination, but we still had to walk through fire to get one week of rehearsal and a virtual show. It started to feel psychologically really difficult to navigate, so we’re now feeling extraordinarily relieved and excited to finally be able to do this.”
During the past year, there were a few possible work-arounds—such as doing a fully remote Zoom production where the actors wouldn’t inhabit the same space—but none of these felt right.
“It’s a comedy, but it’s a really sensitive and intimate story,” Battistone said. “We felt it was important that [the actors] be in the room together.”
Mollner, the company’s technical director, agreed.
“From a design standpoint, having the characters physically interact and move about the stage makes the story so much more effective,” he said.
Primarily, their decision to wait boiled down to maintaining the professional standards they’ve held since The Spot first launched six years ago.
“We want to provide professional theater for the community, and we didn’t want to compromise that by trying to push this show through as fast as we could,” Moellenberg said. “We’ve never presented a show where we compromised the value of the production to that level. And while we won’t have audiences in the space, it really does still feel like a Spot show. That’s exciting to me. I think it’ll be worth the wait, because the memory of doing this show the right way will be much greater.”
As long as the wait was, the actual production of the show is a whirlwind process. From the official green light from Actors’ Equity to the show’s premiere is a matter of just a few weeks. After a brief period of rehearsals, The Spot team filmed the whole show this past weekend, with Battistone directing and stage managing and Burke heading up videography. Battistone is editing everything together and the whole production will be ready to view online beginning Thursday, May 27.
That relief and excitement Wade mentioned extends beyond just this show. All six members of the artistic team expressed undying gratitude for the generosity and support of the community. Many arts nonprofits have been devastated by the pandemic and it stands to reason that a lack of performances equates to a lack of donations, but The Spot’s supporters have stuck by their theater. (The group’s Idaho Gives campaign gained six times its target amount, for example.)
“I’d just like to express my gratitude to this community for continuing to support The Spot through these uncertain times,” Burke said. “The outpouring of generosity has been both astounding and deeply humbling.”
The success of Idaho Gives will enable The Spot to install a complete HVAC overhaul, hopefully meaning audiences can return to the indoor Ketchum theater soon. Back in July 2020, when the group first stated their intentions to produce “The Lifespan of a Fact,” they also announced plans for Will Arbery’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” and Antoinette Nwandu’s “Pass Over,” indicating that they hoped to present both shows in-person in 2021. That dream may yet become a reality, but in the meantime, they’ll plunge the ambiguous depths of “Lifespan” in a virtual format.
“I’m extremely thankful that Actors’ Equity has granted us permission to produce a show virtually, and I’m hopeful we’ll be able to produce in person again very soon,” Lantz said. “There is no way we would have survived the past year without the support of our incredible donors, patrons, fellow actors and students.”
