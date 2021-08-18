There’s a moment early in The Spot’s production of “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” where Natalie Battistone, as the character Emily, declares in her drawl, “Emptiness is beautiful!”
Over the course the play, which opens on Aug. 19, The Spot’s seasoned performers examine that claim in surprising, often moving, ways.
This month, the inventive theater leans into the cerebral show, portraying four Catholic conservatives grappling with unanswerable quandaries on life and in society. Approaching the solar eclipse in 2017, the group of young adults get drunk in the twilight of the American West around an unlit bonfire. They await the arrival of their mentor who was just inaugurated as the first female president of a small Catholic college in Wyoming. The night progresses, rifts form and people unravel.
Will Arbery, the playwright, once said in an interview, “Everything I write is a ghost story.”
Battistone sees that line run through “Heroes.”
“There are things known and unknown,” she said. “The nature of truth is always changing. If we know everything there is no mystery. The play does not allow itself to resolve... There are things left unexplained. That is the ghost.”
Emily seems to be the literal embodiment of pain, representing the anguish all other characters feel on the inside.
“Pain is universal,” Battistone said. “We can experience it physically, mentally, spiritually. How does one transcend it? What is the gift behind the pain? Is pain a wholly bad thing, or does it impart wisdom? Does it bring us closer to something unknown?”
The intimacy of the black box theatre allows audience members to feel more involved. Delicate touches of light and sound design further immerse viewers. The ambient bed of crickets and owls transform to birds as morning approaches. They have a modest set of a backyard in front of a mountain silhouette. There’s nowhere for the actors to hide—they have no choice but to be vulnerable.
The acting is stellar. It’s a play that necessitates captivating performances. Without much plot, it relies on heady dialogue and monologuing.
Director Brett Moellenberg feels lucky to have so much talent in the room.
“When you’re leading a group this exceptional at acting, the job becomes more curatorial,” he said. “It’s important for me to allow the actors the room to explore and make different choices until we get it right. My job becomes important in helping to smooth the piece into a final product.”
Patsy Wygle gives a patient, slow-burning performance as Gina. Peter Burke plays the stoic, tattooed Justin. He can chew the scenery with a drunken, gun-toting swagger one moment, then emote an inherent sadness with a simple brow furrow the next. As the outspoken Teresa, Yanna Lantz demands attention whenever she’s onstage, delivering an incredibly present performance. She’s so self-assured while debating generational politics, you almost start to agree with her—before you realize the foulness at the root of her arguments.
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning” touches on many timely, sensitive topics, such as gender, the Black Lives Matter movement, microaggressions and cancel culture. Kevin Wade—playing Kevin, a man in the midst of an identity crisis—relishes this opportunity.
“Many people think of theater as entertainment to be consumed as a means of escaping the heaviness of real life,” Wade said, “While I believe there’s a place for that kind of theater, I have always been more interested in theater that confronts social, political and moral problems and demands that its audiences engage rather than relax.
“We go to the theater to process life, and in my opinion politically divisive times are precisely the right time to be producing politically charged plays.”
It also contends with ancient, metaphysical questions like ideas of goodness, empathy, humans’ insignificance compared to God and leaving the past in the past.
“I think this piece is unique in that it doesn’t offer a clear message to the audience,” Moellenberg said. “I believe it offers a voice to conservative views in a way that the media doesn’t, but this play doesn’t try to answer a question. ‘Heroes’ seeks to explore rather than to find.”
This intersection of philosophy and cultural pressures also manifest through the characters coping with the clash between Trumpism and Christian values. They live in the current generation where personality, whether because of Facebook or the “mainstream media,” has become inseparable from political ideology.
Over the past five years, many on the left like to think of Trump supporters as merely rednecks, Proud Boys, QAnon or snarling anti-Semites holding tiki torches. However, in “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” the actors embody them with nuance and empathy. This reframes the polarized landscape of American politics to something more enigmatic and, as a result, more fascinating.
Several times in the play, the characters reference an impending war. Regardless of what side of the aisle you’re on, it’s safe to say most people have felt a sense of doom over the past few years.
More than a play about conservatives, it’s a play about emptiness and empty people. It’s a play about all the things we use to fill the voids inside us, whether it be divine intervention, flasks of whiskey, Plato, jewelry, hypothetical romances or Alex Jones conspiracies. Even if viewers can’t relate to voting for Trump, anyone can relate to a certain feeling of emptiness you can’t quite put into words.
“Working on this play has been an education for me in points of view I would otherwise never encounter,” Wade said. “I, like most folks in our country, am fairly siloed out in what I believe, and consume media that mostly reinforces my beliefs. I sometimes think of conservative folks as a collective ‘they,’ and this play reminds me that political views are a spectrum rather than a binary.
“On an even more personal level, I love a play about lost souls. I can relate to that deeply. Each of these characters is searching for something which eludes them, and I think we all know what that feels like.”
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning” opens at The Spot on Thursday, Aug. 19. Visit spotsunvalley.com for more details.
