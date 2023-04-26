A classic fairy tale will come to life through dance as the Footlight Dance Centre performs “The Snow Queen” May 5-6 at the Performing Arts Theater at the Community Campus in Hailey.

“‘The Snow Queen’ is a wonderful story/fairy tale that I have been interested in producing, but just didn’t seem like the right time until this past year,” said Hilarie Neely, owner and artistic director of Footlight. “I start working on this performance a year in advance. Over the summer, I research music, past performances, different ways to tell the story through dance, costume and set planning.”

This story was written by Hans Christian Andersen in 1844, originally in seven chapters. The prologue introduces the audience to the Snow Queen in her ice palace, where hobgoblins have made a magic mirror. Good and evil are a part of the story in which respect, perseverance and loyalty finds two friends looking for each other after one is captured by the mirror’s spell. The heroine, Gerda, sets off on a journey encountering different characters until she arrives at the snow palace to save her friend Kai. Disney was inspired to tell the story in its “Frozen” franchised series.

