From a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away all the way to Hailey, Idaho, just next week: the “Star Wars” universe is being transplanted and reimagined by the Footlight Dance Centre.
Footlight’s roster of 175 young dancers (from age 4 up through high school seniors) is gearing up for the spring production of “Star Wars – Trap at Arcturas.” The Hailey-based dance school had initially planned to present the show live in 2020, but for obvious reasons was forced to postpone. Even a year later, Footlight can’t hold a traditional live performance. But under the artistic direction of Hilarie Neely, the group is finding creative solutions.
In lieu of live audience performances, the group will be filming the original production at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater, Friday through Sunday, May 7-9. The film version will then be available to view online in June.
Of the 175 dancers, three are graduating seniors, dancing their last production on the stage at WRHS: Britta Heaphy, Daria Brown and Sydney Herold.
The original production debuted in the valley in 1983—the year “Return of the Jedi” was released. That show was written by former Wood River Valley resident Helene Potts. The story has been reworked a little for 2021 to include some musical updates and a couple of new characters from more recent “Star Wars” films.
Footlight dancers will bring to life favorite “Star Wars” characters, with Heaphy as Princess Leia, Dakota Barth as Luke Skywalker, Luke Mauldin as Darth Vader, Herold as Rey, Hazel Ludwig as Queen Padme and Leo Star as C-3PO.
Fifteen choreographers have all contributed to the production, which promises to showcase the full range of the dancers’ talents, incorporating modern, jazz, tap, hip hop and ballet dance styles.
“Be ready for the forces meeting with their light sabers drawn,” Footlight said in a statement.
