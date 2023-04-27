The Community Library in Ketchum will screen the newly-released documentary film “Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
This new exhibition on screen film invites audiences to a private viewing of the largest Vermeer exhibition in history, which opens this spring at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, and whose three-month run sold out within hours.
One of the great Dutch Masters, Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675) lived and worked in the city of Delft. His work is best known for his tranquil, introverted indoor scenes, his unprecedented use of bright, colorful light and his convincing illusionism. Luxurious fabrics and dangling pearls make his masterpieces a feast for the eyes not to be missed.
“There was so much press about the opening of the Vermeer exhibition in the Netherlands,” said Carter Hedberg, director of philanthropy at The Community Library. “I was thrilled when a friend of the library made me aware that a film of the show had been made before its opening. After some investigation and a few emails with the production company in England, we were able to secure a screening here in Ketchum.”
This momentous retrospective is the largest ever devoted exclusively to the “master of light,” with 28 of his 35 known works from countries all over the world, including “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” “The Geographer,” “The Milkmaid,” “The Little Street,” “Lady Writing a Letter with her Maid,” and “Woman Holding a Balance.” The exhibit also features for the first time the newly restored “Girl Reading a Letter at the Open Window.” Never have so many Vermeer masterpieces been brought together in one place.
“Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition” is directed by award-winning producer and director David Bickerstaff (“Pisarro: Father of Impressionism,” “Sunflowers”) and produced by multi-award winner Phil Grabsky. It provides art lovers with a chance to see Vermeer’s masterpieces in a way that no one else can.
The film has a runtime of 90 minutes. Before the film, Sun Valley Museum of Art curator Courtney Gilbert will give a short talk on Vermeer’s work. The event is in-person only. Registration is recommended to save your seat.
Inquiries can be directed to Martha Williams, director of programs and education, at 208-806-2621 or mwilliams@comlib.org. ￼
