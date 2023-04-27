Vermeer

The Community Library will screen the documentary film “Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition” on Thursday, May 4.

 Courtesy image

The Community Library in Ketchum will screen the newly-released documentary film “Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

This new exhibition on screen film invites audiences to a private viewing of the largest Vermeer exhibition in history, which opens this spring at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, and whose three-month run sold out within hours.

One of the great Dutch Masters, Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675) lived and worked in the city of Delft. His work is best known for his tranquil, introverted indoor scenes, his unprecedented use of bright, colorful light and his convincing illusionism. Luxurious fabrics and dangling pearls make his masterpieces a feast for the eyes not to be missed.

