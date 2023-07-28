Fire is in the air this summer, literally, and at the movies. Though the flames in German filmmaker Christian Petzold's "Afire" aren't of the nuclear variety, the smoke from his tension-filled chamber piece about a few young adults at a vacation house near the Baltic Sea certainly gets in your eyes.

This is a film about youth, climate change, ego, artistry and, well, being a human in the world. So naturally the main protagonist is an arrogant, off- putting writer aggrieved by everything and everyone around him as he tries to work on his latest novel in a would-be idyllic setting.

To be fairer to Leon (Thomas Schubert), there is a lot to be annoyed about from the start. His friend Felix's (Langston Uibel) car breaks down on the way and they have to lug their suitcases quite a distance to get to the holiday home. When they finally arrive at the home, it's a mess—plates, food, wine glasses, clutter and the distinct sense that someone else is staying there. Felix's mom forgot to tell them she'd let someone else have the place and now these two pals are going to have to share a room on top of everything. The mystery guest, Nadja (Paula Beer), who disappears during the day, can't seem to clean up after herself and makes quite a bit of noise at night with her own guest. In other words, Leon is not sleeping or getting much writing done.

