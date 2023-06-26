Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) recently opened "Hidden Gems: Sun Valley Collects" on June 24, with a group exhibition that features important works from private collections throughout the Wood River Valley and offers visitors the opportunity to view artwork by some of the best-known artists of our time.
"Hidden Gems: Sun Valley Collects" is on view at SVMoA through Sept. 6, and admission is free.
“As we began planning the exhibition, some interesting themes emerged among the collections we visited,” said Courtney Gilbert, curator at SVMoA. “A few of the areas of focus include late 20th-century work by California-based artists, paintings by women modernists, photography rooted in the American West and work by self-taught artists. The exhibition gives viewers the chance to explore these themes and ideas through conversations between artworks by some of the most prominent artists of our era.”
The exhibition highlights the diversity and depth of modern and contemporary art in local collections and includes painting, photography, prints and sculpture. Among the highlights are paintings by modernists Georgia O’Keeffe, Agnes Pelton and Fairfield Porter; photography by Tina Barney, Robert Frank, Anthony Hernandez and Cindy Sherman; minimalist prints by Ellsworth Kelly, Sol LeWitt and Frank Stella; sculpture by Ken Price; and a painting by contemporary artist Cecily Brown.
“I am delighted that 'Hidden Gems' will inaugurate and celebrate our newly remodeled museum galleries, which offer an improved experience for visitors of all ages,” said Jennifer Wells Green, executive director of SVMoA. “I am especially grateful to all of our lenders who parted with artworks for this exhibition so that these treasures can be experienced by our entire community.”
Beyond the art itself, SVMoA is also celebrating the museum itself. The building recently underwent renovations to expand galleries with increased exhibition space, update facilities, and overhaul its art classroom. The museum galleries and classroom, which are free and open to all on the ground floor, will better connect the museum to Ketchum and bring art closer to the community, according to SVMoA.
SVMoA is hosting a block party to celebrate the reopening of the museum from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7. The street party and exhibition celebration will include refreshments, food and live music from Tibbles and Sword.
Aside from the block party, SVMoA is also planning two evening exhibition tours and conversations with collectors and curators throughout the summer.
The tours will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays: July 13 and August 17. It is free; however, registration is encouraged.
The first conversation is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, with author Judith Freeman, artist Anthony Hernandez and Jack Lane, the former director of the Dallas Museum of Art and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Dividing their time between Idaho’s Camas Prairie and Los Angeles, Freeman and Hernandez will talk with Lane about the move between rural and urban and its effect on their practices, the art they live with, and the works by Hernandez that Lane has collected over the years.
Then SVMoA will host collectors Anne and Gary Borman as they join Connie Butler, chief curator of the UCLA Hammer Museum, who was recently named director of MoMA PS1 in New York, for a conversation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.
Join SVMoA for a conversation with arts professionals Andrea Feldman Falcione and Rodman Primack about working with advisors to build an art collection at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Falcione began her career at MoMA before taking on a curatorial role at The Broad in Los Angeles and later becoming an art advisor, consultant and curator who has collaborated with well-known collectors, including Michael Ovitz. Before founding the design firm RP Miller and the Mexico City gallery AGO Projects, architectural designer and art advisor Primack worked at the auction houses Christie’s and Phillips de Pury, at Gagosian Gallery, and as the executive director and director-at-large for Design Miami.
To learn more about the Sun Valley Museum of Art, explore upcoming events, become a member or get involved, visit svmoa.org.
