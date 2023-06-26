Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) recently opened "Hidden Gems: Sun Valley Collects" on June 24, with a group exhibition that features important works from private collections throughout the Wood River Valley and offers visitors the opportunity to view artwork by some of the best-known artists of our time.

"Hidden Gems: Sun Valley Collects" is on view at SVMoA through Sept. 6, and admission is free.

“As we began planning the exhibition, some interesting themes emerged among the collections we visited,” said Courtney Gilbert, curator at SVMoA. “A few of the areas of focus include late 20th-century work by California-based artists, paintings by women modernists, photography rooted in the American West and work by self-taught artists. The exhibition gives viewers the chance to explore these themes and ideas through conversations between artworks by some of the most prominent artists of our era.”

