The Sun Valley Museum of Art Wine Auction raised more than $1.2 million to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming. Held June 26-30, the week’s events hosted more than 400 guests to raise critical funding for arts and art education in Idaho’s Wood River Valley.
“This year we continued a long-held Sun Valley tradition with 21 events over the span of five days,” said Jennifer Wells Green, Executive Director of the Sun Valley Museum of Art. “We created new events, including a Cycle and Sip along the Wood River Trail and a river rafting winemaker dinner on the Salmon River, and expanded our beloved educational wine symposia.”
Green added the event is an affirmation of the importance of art and cultural experiences SVMoA brings to the valley.
Wine auction co-chairs Andie Laporte and Christopher and Jennifer Laporte were honored to host this year’s celebration
Longtime Sun Valley Wine Auction committee members Trish and Dave Wilson and Cheryl and Murray Hall hosted the evening’s auction, starting with a magnum tasting on the lawn of the historic Hall Barn in Ketchum, followed by a traditional pig and veggie roast created by host and Pit Master Dave Wilson and award-winning chefs Bruce Kalman, John Tesar, Austin Simmons and their teams.
The Wine Auction’s critical Paddle Raise was introduced by a documentary film featuring local art educators Tyler Sant and Jackson Flynn, along with SVMoA student scholarship recipients Leo Star, Cassius Klingenfuss and Audrey Hernandez. These teachers and high school students told their stories, in their own words, of how SVMoA has impacted their lives and life paths.
“The Museum has been a force in the Wood River Valley for my entire life,” said Leo Star, dancer, artist, and recipient of the 2023 SVMoA High School Arts & Humanities Scholarship. “I attended their [youth] workshops and art camps, which were really important in helping me to develop the love I have for art.”
Star used his scholarship to fund his attendance at Ballet West summer intensive in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following his participation in the summer program, Ballet West invited Star to join the Professional Training division, their year-round men’s program, their highest level of dance before a company position. Star is planning to spend his senior year in Salt Lake City and will train full-time as a dancer, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
The Paddle Raise generated nearly $400,000. These funds allow SVMoA to serve upward of 4,000 youth and teens in Blaine County, offering access to the arts, artists and performances from around the world.
The museum’s scholarships and other programs have helped allow individuals to pursue interests and continued education in the arts. SVMoA scholarships have redirected some of those lives and, in the words of educator Jackson Flynn, impacted “their life for the better.”
Next year’s Sun Valley Museum of Art Wine Auction will take place during the last week of June 2024. For more information, visit svmoa.org. ￼
