SVMoA raises more than $1.2 million a 42nd annual Sun Valley Wine Auction

Paddles go up at the Sun Valley Wine Auction in June.

The Sun Valley Museum of Art Wine Auction raised more than $1.2 million to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming. Held June 26-30, the week’s events hosted more than 400 guests to raise critical funding for arts and art education in Idaho’s Wood River Valley.

“This year we continued a long-held Sun Valley tradition with 21 events over the span of five days,” said Jennifer Wells Green, Executive Director of the Sun Valley Museum of Art. “We created new events, including a Cycle and Sip along the Wood River Trail and a river rafting winemaker dinner on the Salmon River, and expanded our beloved educational wine symposia.”

Green added the event is an affirmation of the importance of art and cultural experiences SVMoA brings to the valley.

The 2023 SVMoA Wine Auction ran from June 26-30.

