The Sun Valley Museum of Art is now accepting applications to its 2021 Scholarship Program.
The program, now its 24th year, annually awards five different scholarships to educators and students (whether attending public, private or home school), in areas of arts education and the humanities.
“To date, SVMoA has given over $975,000 in scholarships to enable local students and educators to pursue their artistic passions,” said Katelyn Foley, SVMoA’s director of education and humanities. “Every year I am amazed by the generosity of our donors. It is inspiring to see how this money transforms students’ lives and how thankful the students are for these amazing opportunities.”
The Jack Thornton Memorial Scholarship for the Performing Arts awards $3,000 to Blaine County high school juniors or seniors. Applicants should “demonstrate their love and passion for the study of performing arts and have a strong portfolio of work samples,” according to the scholarship description. Preference will be given to an applicant who has identified a program outside of the county that would advance his or her skills and technique.
The Wendy and Alan Pesky Educator Scholarship grants up to $1,200 to local educators (pre-K through 12th grade), to support formal professional development in areas of visual arts, performing arts or humanities.
The High School Scholarship is open to Blaine County high school students who wish to further their artistic pursuits outside of school. Multiple scholarships of up to $2,500 are awarded each year.
The Ezra Pound Scholarship awards $5,000 to local high school juniors studying visual arts. “They must demonstrate that they have exhausted all opportunities for visual arts study within the valley and present a strong portfolio of work samples,” the description states.
The Gay V. Weake Scholarship is granted to a Blaine County high school senior or a local currently enrolled in a full-time college majoring in the arts or humanities. This is a renewable scholarship of $2,000 per undergraduate year and must be applied toward college tuition.
The Scholarship Program is funded by private donations and SVMoA’s annual Wine Auction fundraiser.
Prospective applicants can find detailed descriptions of each scholarship and application forms online at svmoa.org/learn/scholarship-program. Applications are due by Wednesday, Feb. 24.
