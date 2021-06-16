The Sun Valley Museum of Art is inviting the public on an evening exhibition tour this week of its current visual arts exhibition, “Clay, Silver, Ink: Sun Valley Center at 50.”
Two separate free tours will take place at the museum on Thursday evening, June 17, with another two tours scheduled for July 8.
The exhibition, on display through the end of July, has been guest-curated by artists Jim Romberg and Peter de Lory. Romberg served as Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ director of ceramics from 1973 to 1986, while de Lory held the position of director of photography from 1976 to 1979 and during the summers of 1982 and 1983. The exhibition offers a glimpse into the early years of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, with artwork created by artists who taught there alongside Romberg and de Lory in the 1970s and ’80s.
“It’s remarkable to see this history compiled,” said the museum’s artistic director, Kristin Poole, in a statement. “The exhibition offers an opportunity to reflect on the role our organization played in launching the careers of dozens of artists and to trace the history of the organization itself, from a teaching institution to an accredited museum.”
The Center was launched in 1971 as a place for artistic classes and workshops, with a focus on ceramics, photography and printmaking. The “Clay, Silver, Ink” exhibition features work by 60 ceramic artists, photographers, printmakers and painters alongside quotes from some of the artists reflecting on their experience working at The Center. The exhibition also includes a slideshow of student work and snapshots from the era.
“While Sun Valley Museum of Art has transformed through the decades, its values have remained rooted in those of the early Sun Valley Center,” Poole said. “We’ve worked to deliver transformative arts and educational experiences that stimulate the imagination, offer opportunities for discovery and build community. Looking back, it’s so evident how the community and The Center have grown alongside one another to become a place that values art and ideas.”
Admission to the museum is free, but those wishing to attend the evening tours must register in advance due to limited space. There will be two tours each on June 17 and July 8, one at 4:30 p.m. and the other at 5:30 p.m. To register, call the museum at 208-726-9491 or go to its website at svmoa.org.
