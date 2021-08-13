Christie Tirado did not discover printmaking until college, studying at the University of Washington. It changed her life, and she continued her passion while pursuing a Master’s degree in education.
This Saturday, her two careers intersect as she teaches a Bilingual Printmaking Workshop with the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA). Tirado, a Mexican-American artist, speaks both Spanish and English.
The workshop will provide participants with a styrofoam plate for their print. They are encouraged to design a portrait of someone important to them during the pandemic. Tirado will walk through the process of applying ink and generating multiples.
“I hope they will have fun creating these pieces and definitely have a little time to reflect about these people who played a crucial role in your life this past year... and enjoy the process of learning something,” Tirado said.
Last year, Tirado created a series of prints that highlighted the essential workers of Yakima Valley, specifically those in the agricultural industry. When the Seattle Art Dealers Magazine published one of her works last August, Sun Valley Museum of Art Curator of Visual Arts Courtney Gilbert reached out.
“These workers all kept showing up, doing their jobs, and ensuring that others had access to food, health care and education,” Gilbert said. “As soon as I saw those prints, I started thinking about the possibility of bringing Christie here to make portraits of some of the many people who have kept this community running over the past 18 months.”
Gilbert will show Tirado around Sun Valley to interview and photograph essential workers here. The images captured will turn into prints for her spring 2022 exhibit at SVMoA, alongside other pieces she made in Yakima. The exhibit will also display prints constructed by the public during this workshop.
Tirado’s portraits explore Mexico’s graphic tradition from the late 19th century to the present. The movement gained momentum during the Mexican Revolution, from 1910-1920. Due to the turmoil in the government, many people were illiterate. While the elite could read newspapers and understand current event, printmaking helped the average citizen stay up to date.
“A lot of these printmakers were creating these pieces that reflected what was going on socially and politically in the country so everyday people in Mexico could understand,” Tirado said. “It’s a way to socially empower a community who has been disenfranchised.”
SVMOA offers two sessions of this workshop. It is free and open to all ages.
“We decided to do a family-friendly event because I got exposed to printing in college,” Tirado said. “I think that’s something our younger generation should be exposed to before they go to college, if they decide to go. But it should be available to anybody.”
For more information, visit svmoa.org/events.
