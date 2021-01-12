The Sun Valley Museum of Art kicked off its first Big Idea project of the year last week. Focusing on the myriad ways women have pursued and enacted social change throughout history, “Deeds Not Words”—like other Big Idea projects—consists of several events, programs, lectures and a visual arts exhibition. The exhibition is now up at the museum for visitors to view, and SVMoA is ready to launch the next component of the project: a six-part film series.
“In exploring films for ‘Deeds Not Words,’ there were so many films about women working for social change that it was difficult to narrow down the options,” said Kristine Bretall, SVMoA’s director of performing arts. “In the end, we cast a very wide net that includes stories from around the world, from different generations, and with women with vastly different experiences and life goals. One factor that connects them all is that each woman, through her life and work, was breaking traditions and rules that society tried to force on her.”
All films will be screened twice at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas in Ketchum.
The series begins Thursday, Jan. 14, with the documentary “Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint.” The film examines the trailblazing work of Swedish artist Hilma af Klint, who preempted abstract painting by decades and whose work continues to challenge historic preconceptions entertained by the art world.
Next week, on Thursday, Jan. 21, the series continues with the BAFTA-winning, Oscar-nominated documentary “For Sama.” Filmmaker Waad al-Kateab began the project in an effort to explain to her daughter why she and her husband decided to stay in Aleppo in the midst of the Syrian civil war.
On Jan. 28, SVMoA will screen “Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.,” which chronicles the storied life of Sri Lankan-English pop star M.I.A., and how she pushed the envelope musically and politically.
Then, on Feb. 11, the series will continue with “93Queen.” In Brooklyn, a group of Hasidic women form New York City’s first all-female volunteer ambulance corps, directly challenging patriarchal norms in their community.
On Feb. 18, SVMoA puts Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison in the spotlight with “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.” The documentary examines her groundbreaking career and life, and her contributions to the literary canon.
The series will conclude on Feb. 25 with “Billie.” The new documentary pools together materials collected by journalist Linda Lipnack Kuehl, who had been working on an exhaustive biography of Billie Holiday in the 1970s. Keuhl’s opus went unfinished, however, following her suicide in 1978.
Tickets for the films are $10 for museum members and $12 for nonmembers. The Magic Lantern observes strict COVID-19 mitigation, sanitation and safety measures to ensure the health of cinemagoers. Visit svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491 for more information or to reserve tickets for a showing.
